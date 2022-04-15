COLUMBIA HEIGHTS — After waiting an entire month for its first meet after starting practice on March 7, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team was well prepared for its East Metro Conference victories over Forest Lake and Columbia Heights.
The Ponies (2-0 EMC, 2-0) posted six of the top seven scores to defeat rival Forest Lake 24-5 in a figures meet on Tuesday, April 12 at Stillwater Middle School.
Hailey Schmit finished first with a score of 72.068 while younger sister, Paige Schmit followed in second at 70.256. Forest Lake’s Grace Chatwin (68.808) followed in third, but the Ponies claimed each of the 10 spots — though only the top seven places count towards the team score.
Julianna Silva (67.781), Luci Miller (67.749), Leigha Kraft (66.516), Bella Chau (65.808), Annie Gritters (65.183), Sophia Chau (64.347) and Megan Johnson (53.210) completed the top 10 for the Ponies, who are the reigning conference, section and state champions.
“The majority of our swimmers increased their figure score since last week and that is what our goal is, to increase a little bit each week,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “Both Hailey and Paige Schmit scored over a 70, which is fantastic especially for this point in the season. It’s hard to believe we are about half-way done with the season already. We are looking forward to our final figure meet next week, then it’s on to routine meets. We are really excited to start showcasing our choreography.”
Stillwater 24, Forest Lake 5
Top 30
1. Hailey Schmit (St) 72.068; 2. Paige Schmit (St) 70.256; 3. Grace Chatwin (FL) 68.808; 4. Julianna Silva (St) 67.781; 5. Luci Miller (St) 67.749; 6. Leigha Kraft (St) 66.516; 7. Bella Chau (St) 65.808; 8. Annie Gritters (St) 65.183; 9. Sophia Chau (St) 64.347; 10. Megan Johnson (St) 64.210; 11. Ellie Kill (St) 63.945; 12. Isana Downing (St) 63.740; 13. Kate Jentink (St) 63.333; 14. Brynn Brady (FL) 62.644; 15. Hailey Johnson (FL) 62.324; 16. Maddie Stricker (St) 62.215; 17. Chloe Knuteson (St) 62.041; 18. Maylin Kennedy (St) 62.000; 19. Olivia Kuslich (St) 61.877; 20. Elaina Lokken (St) 61.799; 21. Kalley Williamson (FL) 61.749; 22. Andelyn Filandrinos (St) 61.502; 23. Destiny Schauer (FL) 60.813; 24. Kassidy Engst (FL) 60.744; 25. Ally Hoekstra (FL) 60.525; 26. Jordyn Munkholm (FL) 60.507; 27. Sierra Penning (St) 59.858; 28. Emma Rogers-Wisnewski (FL) 59.795; 29. Hanna Wiese (St) 59.228; 30. Gabbi Chau (St) 58.671.
Stillwater 29, C. Heights 0
At Columbia Heights, the Ponies opened the season with a convincing 29-0 conference victory over Columbia Heights on Thursday, April 7 at Columbia Academy Middle School.
Stillwater was paced by Hailey Schmit (71.41096), Paige Schmit (68.28767) and Julianna Silva (66.47032), which is not surprising since all three were all-state performers a year ago.
“We had to wait an entire month for our first competition, so our swimmers were very ready for this meet,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said.
Stillwater 29, Columbia Heights 0
Top 30
1. Hailey Schmit (St) 71.41096; 2. Paige Schmit (St) 68.28767; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 66.47032; 4. Annie Gritters (St) 66.16438; 5. Leigha Kraft (St) 64.48858; 6. Bella Chau (St) 64.42009; 7. Luci Miller (St) 63.89498; 8. Isana Downing (St) 62.53425; 9. Sophia Chau (St) 62.17808; 10. Ellie Kill (St) 62.08676; 11. Megan Johnson (St) 61.71689; 12. Chloe Knuteson (St) 61.07306; 13. Andelyn Filandrinos (St) 60.47945; 14. Maylin Kennedy (St) 60.46575; 15. Elaina Lokken (St) 60.45205; 16. Olivia Kuslich (St) 60.43836; 17. Kate Jentink (St) 59.69406; 18. Hanna Wiese (St) 58.41096; 19. Maddie Stricker (St) 58.14612; 20. Jillian Kulzer (St) 57.62557; 21. Hannah Bliss (St) 57.62100; 22. Lauren Guinee (St) 57.56621; 23. Gabby Lalande (St) 57.34247; 24. Gabbi Chau (St) 57.10959; 25. Emily Dicks (St) 56.91324; 26. Sierra Penning (St) 56.40183; 27. Madeline Mueller (CH) 56.14612; 28. Kaelynn Grecian (St) 56.09132; 29. Rhio Fay (St) 55.1598230. Ava Fox (St) 55.05479.
