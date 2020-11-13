Despite moving to district learning for its secondary education students due to increasing COVID-19 case rates, Stillwater Area Public Schools will continue to allow athletics and activities following direction of the school board on Nov. 5.
Distance learning was used last spring in an effort to slow the spread and resulted in the cancellation of the entire spring sports season. The fall sports seasons were also impacted, but several teams have already completed those campaigns and the volleyball and football seasons will wrap up in the next few weeks. Distance learning for Stillwater secondary students will resume on Monday, Nov. 16.
Some school districts have already shut down the remainder of their fall sports season and, in some cases, delayed the start of the winter season, but the decision to continue as planned in District 834 is supported by Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel.
“It’s kind of a week-by-week thing,” Michel said. “Dance started on Monday and they are the first winter sport. The next group starts on Nov. 23 and another group on Nov. 30 and then girls basketball on Dec. 7. I would say at this point we feel that the negatives of not having something offered for our younger people outweighs the positives (of shutting down). We see that as worse for our community than we do seeing it improve our community.”
Numbers continue to rise in Washington County and within the school district’s boundaries, but Michel thinks the structure provided by school-sponsored activities is a better alternative than other options that participants will inevitably gravitate towards in the event of a shutdown.
“They’re going to find alternatives,” Michel said. “If we don’t do it, somebody else is going to offer it. In our community many have the resources to use other options and I would argue they would not go into it as safe as schools have gone into it. While options are a good thing, it becomes a problem, and I think as schools we’d like to be more in control of our situation and by having sports when we can have guidelines and rules to live by during the winter season.”
Michel said the school had 917 students participating in fall sports and debate. There were three documented cases of COVID-19 among that group and all three were traced to social situations outside of their participation with those sports/activities.
Three of Stillwater’s programs were shut down for two weeks this fall due COVID-19 exposure, but because of the safeguards and protocols established those quarantine’s did not impact the entire program.
“Because there’s a risk for cross contamination, it’s inevitable that pods will get shut down,” Michel said. “Three pods were shut down this fall, but the positive is that we haven’t had three programs shut down. We were able to stay away from that.”
He also understands that no matter how cautious people are and safeguards are in place, cases are inevitable.
“We are seeing the numbers go up, and up in schools,” Michel said. “We have had more athletes test positive this week than we’ve had the previous six weeks. There are some things you can’t control. Kids, if you offer them sports, at least you know what they’re doing from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every day.
“It’s always evolving and always changing. Just because it’s Wednesday, Nov. 11 doesn’t mean it’s going to be the same on Friday, Nov. 13. Just like when we started fall sports and there is always something new that pops up. You’re just waiting for the next fire to pop up.”
He’s also hoping the desire to continue with sports and activities will encourage kids, parents and the community to be even more diligent with doing what they can to limit the spread.
“Our main goal is to get kids playing and we realize there’s going to have to be sacrifices made,” Michel said. “Families will have to sacrifice, kids will sacrifice and coaches will sacrifice.
“I wish people would, No. 1, think beyond their own houses and realize this is a community problem and we are responsible for answering to our elderly, our parents, our children and grandchildren and all of those people. We tend to look at just how does this impact our household and we have to think beyond that. People 40-and-under are not being impacted, but how many of those people will come into contact with somebody who is older and they may be impacted critically if they have COVID?”
Michel said compliance has generally been good with regard to spectators at events that allowed them this fall, but already anticipates some grumbling over one of the steps the Suburban East Conference has taken with regard to winter sports events.
The conference has decided to not allow fans for any of its indoor contests through the month of December, including hockey games that are held off of high school property.
“We want to incorporate some changes and bring the numbers down,” Michel said. “It’s going to be tough to do. We’re going to make sure winter goes, but be as safe as we can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.