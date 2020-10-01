Following the Minnesota State High School’s decision on Sept. 21 to return the football and volleyball seasons to the fall, the schedules for those Stillwater Area High School teams have been announced.

The games are expected to be lived streamed, but spectators are not currently being allowed to attend volleyball matches. In football, each team will be limited to 125 tickets each for a total of 250 spectators allowed in the stadium.

The Ponies, who finished 3-6 a year ago, are scheduled to host long-time rival White Bear Lake in the football season opener on Friday, Oct. 9.

Roseville is the only team from the Metro East sub-district not on Stillwater’s schedule this fall. Also, defending champion Woodbury is the only sub-district team scheduled to play all six of its regular season games against Metro East opponents.

The other six teams will each have one non-league game, which creates an imbalance for determining the conference standings. The criteria used to address that has yet to be determined.

The Stillwater volleyball team will open its season by hosting reigning Suburban East Conference champion East Ridge at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.

In volleyball, the SEC has been separated into North and South divisions. Stillwater is in the South and will play Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge, Park and Woodbury twice each. The Ponies will play one regular season match against each team in the North, which includes Forest Lake, Mounds View, Irondale, Roseville and White Bear Lake.

At the end conclusion of the regular season, the North and South divisions will play cross-over games to determine their final SEC placing.

• The Minnesota State High School League conducted a virtual meeting with its board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 1. Action items on the agenda included setting the calendar for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year and the possibility of postseason competition for fall sports that are underway.

Trophies available

Stillwater Area High School Activities Director is still distributing a variety of trophies to those interested in helping clear space in the school’s trophy cases.

The trophies available include those recognizing conference championships and assorted state tournament trophies. Section and state championship trophies will continue to be displayed at the school.

The collection of available trophies are currently taking up space in a storage room. Interested parties can inquire about availability by contacting Michel at 651-351-8001.

“I’ve got a lot of conference championship trophies from the 1990s and up until about 2013 or 2014,” Michel said.

Stillwater football

Friday, Oct. 9 White Bear Lake

Friday, Oct. 16 at Woodbury

Friday, Oct. 23 Mounds View

Friday, Oct. 30 Shakopee

Friday, Nov. 6 at C-D Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at East Ridge

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 21 Playoffs

Nov. 27-28 Playoffs

Stillwater volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 10 East Ridge

Tuesday, Oct. 13 at C-D Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Mounds View

Tuesday, Oct. 20 Woodbury

Friday, Oct. 23 Park

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at WB Lake

Thursday, Oct. 29 Irondale

Wednesday, Nov. 4 Forest Lake

Thursday, Nov. 5 at Park

Monday, Nov. 9 C-D Hall

Thursday, Nov. 12 at Woodbury

Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Roseville

Thursday, Nov. 19 at East Ridge

TBA SEC cross-over

TBA Section 4AAA

