OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater gymnastics team opened the season with 135.475-130.525 nonconference loss to Mounds View/Irondale on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the first loss for the Ponies (0-1) since falling to Roseville at the end of the 2016-17 season, ending a run of 15 consecutive dual meet victories for Stillwater.
Even though Mounds View/Irondale is a Suburban East Conference opponent, this was not considered a conference event. Stillwater was originally slated to host Cretin-Derham Hall in the opener, but the Raiders were unable to field a team this year. The teams used this meet to fill the open date in their schedules.
The tune-up was welcomed by the Ponies, who graduated the bulk of their lineup from a year ago.
Stillwater turned in its top score in the vault (34.65), led by Kendall Rogers with a first-place score of 9.175. Ella Jackson was next for the Ponies with a score of 8.625.
Rogers also received a third-place score of 8.6 to pace the Ponies in the beam (32.8), which was the only event in which Stillwater outscored Mounds View/Irondale (32.725).
Norah Bates notched Stillwater’s top score in the uneven bars at 8.15 while Katelyn McDowell (8.25) and Krista Cannata (8.225) led the Ponies in the floor exercise.
Bates placed third in the all-around with a score of 32.325.
Mounds View/Irondale 135.475, Stillwater 130.525
Vault (Stillwater 34.65) — 1. Kendall Rogers 9.175; Ella Jackson 8.625; Heather Wiehe 8.45; Erica Stanton 8.4; Nora Bates 8.15.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 31.55) — Norah Bates 8.15; Katelyn McDowell 7.95; Kendall Rogers 7.8; Erica Stanton 7.65; Kayla Kajer 6.9.
Beam (Stillwater 32.8) — 3. Kendall Rogers 8.6; Norah Bates 8.375; Krista Cannata 8.35; Katelyn McDowell 7.475; Brynn Savelkoul 7.275.
Floor (Stillwater 31.525) — Katelyn McDowell 8.25; Krista Cannata 8.225; Norah Bates 7.65; Heather Wiehe 7.4; Madison Truhlsen 7.35.
All-around — 1. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 35.375; 2. Amber Pietruszewski (MV/Ir) 34.65; 3. Norah Bates (St) 32.325.
