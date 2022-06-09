NORTH ST. PAUL — After slipping past the Ponies to claim the Suburban East Conference championship, White Bear Lake held off Stillwater to earn an even bigger prize while capturing the Section 4AAAA softball tournament title on Thursday, June 2 at McKnight Fields.
Stillwater outlasted the top-seeded Bears 6-4 in nine innings to force a second championship game in the double-elimination tournament, but a sluggish start plagued the Ponies in a 6-5 loss in Game 2.
The second-seeded Ponies (21-5) were seeking their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament, but instead White Bear Lake (21-3) advanced to state for the first time since 2002. The Bears earned the No. 1 seed and were scheduled to face Lakeville South in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 9.
“They got the No. 1 seed so clearly they belong there,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said of the Bears. “I think we did, too, but obviously it was a tough draw this year.”
Forest Lake out of Section 7AAAA and East Ridge out of Section 3AAAA also advanced to state, giving the Suburban East Conference three state qualifiers.
After the emotional extra-inning victory in the opener, Stillwater jumped out to a 1-0 run in the top of the first.
Alexis Monty singled and was bunted to second by Amber Scalia. She moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cat Smetana.
But the Ponies were unable to maintain that momentum in the bottom half, committing errors on the first three balls that were put into play. White Bear Lake surged in front with two runs and then tacked on three more in the second — with help from another error — to build a 5-1 lead.
“We couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Ryan said of manufacturing that first run. “It’s obviously important to get the momentum, but then we had three errors to start the game and just handed them two runs right away.”
The Ponies finished with seven hits against junior Chloe Barber, but couldn’t get over the hump after the early deficit. Stillwater sandwiched a run each in the fourth and sixth inning around two runs in the fifth, but the Ponies stranded runners on second and third in the fifth and left the bases loaded in the sixth.
“Scoring five runs against White Bear Lake and Barber is definitely really good,” Ryan said. “That wasn’t why we lost. Scoring five runs should have been enough to beat them.”
Keira Murphy limited the Bears to five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
“Keira pitched a really good game, especially for having thrown nine innings right before that,” Ryan said. “I was really impressed with her outing. Keira really competed on the mound.”
The Ponies found more success after managing just two hits off Barber in a 1-0 shutout loss to the Bears in the winners bracket finals two days earlier.
“Offensively, we made a ton of adjustments between Tuesday and Thursday to score more runs,” Ryan said. “We scored five in the second game and six in the first, so we played well offensively.”
It was a tough way to end what has been a remarkable run for the Ponies the past several seasons and the six graduating seniors who have played key roles. After winning a state title in 2018, the Ponies finished as the state runner-up in 2019 and also qualified for state a year ago. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“They had a huge impact on the program and they’re all tremendous softball players and have dedicated thousands of hours to get better,” Ryan said. “They’re a really solid group and we’re certainly going to miss them.”
• It was a few days later than they were hoping, but Stillwater seniors Cat Smetana, Keira Murphy and Taylor Gray will each be participating in the Minnesota Softball All-Star Series in North Mankato on Sunday, June 12.
Stillwater 1 0 0 1 2 1 0 — 5 7 5
White Bear Lake 2 3 0 1 0 0 x — 6 5 1
WP: Chloe Barber 7-ip, 7-h, 5-r, 4-er, 5-bb, 5-so
LP: Keira Murphy 6-ip, 5-h, 6-r, 2-er, 3-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 1x5, Amber Scalia 1x3 (run), Cat Smetana 1x2 (RBI), Addie Coffey 3x3 (run) and Gaby LaFavor 1x4 (2 RBI).
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 4 (9 inn.)
The Ponies kept their season alive with a 6-4 victory over White Bear Lake in nine innings during the first championship game on June 7.
Stillwater trailed 2-1 until rallying for two runs in the top of the seventh a two-out RBI single by Amber Scalia and the go-ahead run scored on a base hit by Maddie Johnson.
The Bears answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh and it remained tied at 3-all until Stillwater surged in front with three runs in the ninth. Scalia walked to start the inning and Johnson drew a walk before Cat Smetana pushed home a run with a single. Lily Grundner laid down a squeeze bunt to score Johnson from third and Taylor Gray drove an RBI triple to put the Ponies in front 6-3.
“We just battled more than I’ve ever seen us battle,” Ryan said. “We stayed up the entire time and just fought as hard as they could.”
The Bears came back with a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Keira Murphy shut the door. The senior allowed 13 hits, but did not walk a batter and struck out six.
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 — 6 10 3
White Bear Lake 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 4 13 0
WP: Keira Murphy 9-ip, 13-h, 4-r, 3-er, 0-bb, 6-so
LP: Chloe Barber 9-ip, 10-h, 6-r, 6-er, 4-bb, 12-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 1x5 (run), Maddie Johnson 1x2 (run, RBI), Cat Smetana 1x5 (RBI), Addie Coffey 2x5 (2B, RBI), Taylor Gray 1x5 (3B, RBI), Keira Murphy 1x5, Gaby LaFavor 1x2 (run) and Amber Scalia 2x3 (2 runs, RBI); WBL, H. Barber 2x5, C. Barber 2x5, J. Meyer 2x5, A. Taylor 1x5, S. Larson 1x4 (RBI) and C. Griebel 2x5 (RBI).
