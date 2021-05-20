OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Keira Murphy collected three of Stillwater’s six hits to help propel the Ponies to a 4-3 Suburban East Conference softball victory over Woodbury on Wednesday, May 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the sixth straight victory for the top-ranked Ponies (16-1 SEC, 18-1), and a rare tight game as just six of the team’s 19 games have been decided by fewer than four runs this season. The victory also locked up at least a share of the conference title with one game remaining.
Forest Lake (15-2, 15-2) could still earn a share of the title if Stillwater loses to East Ridge in the regular season finale and the Rangers defeated Mounds View.
The conference championship Stillwater’s first since 2001, before members of this year’s team were even born. The conference title drought is somewhat surprising since Stillwater has qualified for state six times and won two state titles before finally ending the league title drought this season.
But it’s not the primary goal for the Ponies after returning many players from teams that won state in 2018 and placed second in 2019.
“It is a big deal, for sure,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I forgot about it until my mom texted me. In my head, I’m very much set on winning it outright and I think we’re all pretty set on wanting to win it outright.
“We’ll celebrate either way. It’s a tough conference and you have to show up every single day. We really have done that this year, so I’m very proud of our team for doing that.”
Stillwater was held in check for much of the game against the Royals, finishing with just six hits. Woodbury (5-12, 6-12) actually jump in front 1-0 in the top of the first, but the Ponies answered in the bottom half on a two-run single by Murphy for a 2-1 lead.
The Ponies extended the lead in the sixth inning on a two-run homer by Murphy that cleared both of the fences in left field.
“She really stepped up for us big time in this game,” Ryan said.
Woodbury made things interesting with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but pitcher Allison Benning and the Ponies avoided further damage. Benning allowed just one walk and six hits with nine strikeouts. None of the three runs charged to her were earned.
Nicole Stickels frustrated Stillwater much of the game, allowing six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
“She pitched really well,” Ryan said. “She had a nice drop ball and we struggled driving that pitch. She also mixed things up pretty well and kept us off balance. We struggled offensively more than we have.”
The Ponies will likely be seeded first for the double-elimination Section 4AAAA tournament, which begins on Tuesday, June 1. The higher seed will host all section games until the field is reduced to four teams.
Woodbury 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 6 3
Stillwater 2 0 0 0 0 2 x — 4 6 2
WP: Allison Benning 7-ip, 6-h, 3-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 9-so
LP: Nicole Stickels 6-ip, 6-h, 4-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Riley Rosenthal 1x4 (RBI), Nicole Stickels 2x4 (RBI), Kameron Monson 2x3 (2B) and Norah Levenhagen 1x3 (2B); St, Alexis Monty 1x2, Keira Murphy 3x3 (2B, HR, 3RBI), Taylor Gray 1x3 and Lily Grundner 1x3.
Stillwater 14, M. View 2 (5)
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies stormed out to a 14-1 lead after three innings and cruised to a 14-2 victory in five innings over Mounds View on Monday, May 17 at SAHS.
The Ponies also took several walks and had six batters reach after getting hit by a pitch.
“That game did not feel great,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
Stillwater also totaled 11 hits, including two apiece from Alexis Monty, Allison Benning, Cat Smetana, Taylor Gray and Mikayla Koren.
Keira Murphy limited the Mustangs (6-11, 6-12) to just five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in the complete game.
M. View 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 5 2
Stillwater 4 4 6 0 x — 14 11 1
WP: Keira Murphy 5-ip, 5-h, 2-r, 2-er, 2-bb, 7-so
LP: Riley O’Connell 4-ip, 11-h, 14-r, 13-er, 3-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: MV, Abby Thompson 2x3 (HR, RBI), Macy Hanks 1x2 (RBI) and Ashley Brinco 2x3; St, Alexis Monty 2x2 (2B, 3 runs, 2RBI), Allison Benning 2x3 (3 runs, RBI), Cat Smetana 2x3 (3RBI), Keira Murphy 1x2 (2B, 2RBI), Taylor Gray 2x3 (3RBI) and Mikayla Koren 2x3.
Stillwater 9, Park 2
At Oak Park Heights, Allison Benning racked up 14 strikeouts and did not allow a walk while setting the pace for the Ponies in a 9-2 conference victory over Park on Friday, May 14 at SAHS.
The Wolfpack (8-9 SEC, 8-9) scored a run in each in the first and second innings, but the Ponies seized control with four runs in both the second and third innings to build a 9-2 advantage.
“She was in control that game,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said of Benning, a University of Oregon recruit.
Stillwater struggled at the plate against Park’s second pitcher.
“She didn’t throw as hard and was more up in the zone, but we just popped it up the last three innings,” Ryan said. “We had eight fly ball outs in the last three innings.”
Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 3 2
Stillwater 1 4 4 0 0 0 x — 9 9 2
WP: Allison Benning 7-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 14-so
LP: Band 3-ip, 8-h, 9-r, 7-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: Par, Corinna Loshek 1x3, Wattew 1x3 (RBI) and Ambroz 1x3 (RBI); St, Morgan Wohlers 1x4, Alexis Monty 1x3 (RBI), Allison Benning 2x2 (HR, 3RBI), Cat Smetana 2x3 (2 2B, 2RBI), Keira Murphy 0x4 (2RBI), Gabby LaFavor 1x4, Taylor Gray 1x2 (HR, RBI) and Lily Grundner 1x2.
