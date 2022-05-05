ROSEVILLE — It was a busy and productive week for the Stillwater softball team, which reeled off five victories in seven days to retake the top spot in the Suburban East Conference standings.
The third-ranked Ponies (10-1 SEC, 10-1) unloaded 17 hits in five innings while dispatching Roseville 14-0 on Wednesday, May 3 at the Fairview Softball Complex. It was the fifth straight win for Stillwater since dropping a 2-1 decision at White Bear Lake on April 27.
With the victory and White Bear Lake’s 7-4 loss against East Ridge on Wednesday, the Ponies took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings ahead of fourth-ranked Forest Lake (9-2, 9-2) and the fifth-ranked Bears (8-2, 8-2).
After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Roseville (0-12, 0-12), the Ponies poured it on with a seven-run second inning and added five more in the top of the fifth.
Nine different players collected at least one hit for Stillwater, led by Taylor Gray belting four hits in as many at bats. Lindsey Wiederholt added three hits while teammates Alexis Monty, Gaby LaFavor and Addison Coffey added two hits apiece.
“We’ve been kind of dinged up and we’re just hoping to get to full strength soon and continue to battle our way through,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “It’s really only two more weeks of the season and then we’re moving on to sections. We are hoping to win the conference championship again. That’s the goal right now, to get healthy and continue to win these SEC games and get our second conference title.”
Keira Murphy did not allow a hit in two innings and freshman Kaylee Hall was also sharp while allowing just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in three innings.
Stillwater 1 7 1 0 5 — 14 17 1
Roseville 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4
WP: Keira Murphy 2-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 2x3 (2B), Gaby LaFavor 2x3, Cat Smetana 1x3, Kiera Murphy 1x3, Taylor Gray 4x4, Lilly Grundner 1x3, Sarah Dollerschell 1x3, Addison Coffey 2x3 and Lindsey Wiederholt 3x4.
Stillwater 5, Forest Lake 1
At Oak Park Heights, Keira Murphy limited the hot-hitting Rangers to just three hits in the complete game as Stillwater jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 5-1 conference triumph on Monday, May 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
Murphy, a senior and University of St. Thomas recruit, walked two and finished with eight strikeouts against a team that entered the game having scored an average of 14.6 runs per game in its previous five contests.
“She pitched really well and kept them off balance,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “She mixed speeds well and had good spin. They chased some pitches, which was helpful to us. She pitched really well.”
The Ponies were also sharp defensively. Forest Lake’s first batter of the game drilled a hard grounder that second baseman Alexis Monty tracked down and flipped to first for the out. It helped set the tone for the entire game, the coach suggested.
“I would think 9 times out of 10 that ball is getting through, but Monty has great range and was able to field it and flip to first,” Ryan said. “That and there a couple other nice ground ball plays where they hit the ball hard but we fielded cleanly and threw them out. I thought our defense was really tight. We didn’t give them anything.”
Stillwater also started quickly with three runs in the bottom of the first. Gaby LaFavor drew a walk to start the game and Cat Smetana also delivered the first of her two doubles in the game. Murphy also singled in the inning and Taylor Gray lifted a sacrifice fly to score another run.
The Rangers broke through for a run in the third, but Stillwater responded with one in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 lead. Smetana added another RBI double in the fifth to provide the final margin.
The last time these teams met was in the state quarterfinals a year ago when Forest Lake upended the top-seeded Ponies on the way to a runner-up finish. It’s always a battle when these teams face and nobody in the Stillwater dugout needed a reminder.
“They were all on this team last year and ending our season the way that happened was devastating, so I didn’t bring it up because it was so apparent,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t need to get brought up. We know they’re good and we have a lot of respect for them and we know we have to play well.”
F. Lake 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1
Stillwater 3 0 1 0 1 0 x — 5 7 0
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 8-so
LP: Hannah Tong 6-ip, 7-h, 5-r, 3-er, 2-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: FL, Ruby LaMere 1x2 (2B), Bethany Weiss 1x3 and Cierra Moore 1x3 (RBI); St, Alexis Monty 1x4 (2B), Gaby LaFavor 1x1 (2B, 2 runs), Cat Smetana 3x3 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Keira Murphy 1x3 (RBI), Taylor Gray 0x2 (RBI) and Maddie Johnson 1x3.
Stillwater 10, Irondale 2
Stillwater 12, Irondale 5
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies pounded out 30 hits in a doubleheader sweep over Irondale on Friday, April 29 at SAHS.
Keira Murphy pitched three innings in each game, allowing just three combined hits while striking out nine.
Taylor Gray and Cat Smetana each finished with three hits, including a home run, in the 10-2 victory in Game 1.
Sarah Dollerschell singled and doubled to drive in three runs as the Ponies cruised to a 12-5 win in the second game. Lindsey Wiederholt and Smetana added two hits apiece for Stillwater.
Still 4 3 0 0 0 3 0 — 10 14 0
Iron 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 3 0
WP: Keira Murphy 3-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Lilly Grundner 1x4 (3B, 3 RBI), Taylor Gray 3x4 (2B, HR, 4 RBI), Keira Murphy 2x2 (2B), Sarah Dollerschell 2x4, Maya Schroeder 1x1, Amber Scalia 1x2, Alexis Monty 1x4 and Cat Smetana 3x4 (HR, 3 RBI).
Iron 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 — 5 8 0
Still 2 1 3 6 0 0 x — 12 16 0
WP: Keira Murphy 3-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: St, Lindsey Wiederholt 2x3, Mariah Koren 1x3, Gaby LaFavor 1x3, Mikayla Koren 1x3 (RBI), Taylor Gray 1x3 (RBI), Keira Murphy 1x1 (RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 2x5 (2B, 3 RBI), Amber Scalia 1x4 (RBI) and Cat Smetana 2x3 (2B, RBI).
Stillwater 6, Park 0
At Oak Park Heights, Murphy held Park to just four hits in a 6-0 Stillwater victory on Thursday, April 28 at SAHS. She also allowed four walks but struck out 10 in the complete game.
Stillwater scored a run in the bottom of the first, but it remained tight until the Ponies pulled away with five runs in the sixth.
“We were threatening a lot more than them, but we didn’t really get going until the sixth inning,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
Maddie Johnson, Taylor Gray, Sarah Dollerschell, Alexis Monty and Cat Smetana delivered two hits apiece for the Ponies.
“They’re a really good team,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I just thought we played really well. I have a lot of respect for them and they’re very well coached. We played really well.
Park 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0
Still 1 0 0 0 0 5 x — 6 11 0
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 4-h, 0-r, 0-er, 4-bb, 10-so
Leading hitters: St, Maddie Johnson 2x2 (RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x3, Taylor Gray 2x3 (RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 2x3 (2 RBI), Alexis Monty 2x4 and Cat Smetana 2x3 (RBI).
