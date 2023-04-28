OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater softball team built on its fast start this season with consecutive victories this week to stay unbeaten in Suburban East Conference play.

The Ponies upended East Ridge 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday, April 26 at Stillwater Area High School, just two days after 12-1 conference victory over Mounds View. Stillwater (7-0 SEC, 7-0) has outscored its opponents by a combined 65-12 through seven games, including three victories by shutout.

