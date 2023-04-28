OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater softball team built on its fast start this season with consecutive victories this week to stay unbeaten in Suburban East Conference play.
The Ponies upended East Ridge 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday, April 26 at Stillwater Area High School, just two days after 12-1 conference victory over Mounds View. Stillwater (7-0 SEC, 7-0) has outscored its opponents by a combined 65-12 through seven games, including three victories by shutout.
“We’ve had a really good start,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “Coming into the season there were some things we weren’t really sure about, but things have definitely been going in the right direction for us. It’s been a fun start to the season.”
Stillwater finished with eight hits and took five walks against the Raptors (2-4, 2-4), who were one of three SEC teams to advance to state a year ago.
Anna Corbid allowed just one hit in four innings, a one-out double by Magdalene Dugas in the second inning. Sienna Nelson threw a scoreless fifth to complete the team’s third shutout of the season.
After going scoreless in the first, Stillwater jumped in front with three runs in the second and then poured it on with two more in the third and five runs in the fourth.
“They lost a lot of kids, but routinely have a good program so it was a solid win,” Ryan said. “Everybody is hitting throughout the lineup, so it’s been good.”
Alexis Monty and Sarah Dollershell each homered for the Ponies, who also received three hits — including a triple — from Maya Schroeder.
Monty has also played well defensively at shortstop. The Ponies have not committed an error in their last three games.
“We kind of challenged them to be one of the top defensive teams in the state and so far we’ve had a limited amount of errors and have made some outstanding plays defensively,” Ryan said. “Especially Monty at shortstop, she has just been outstanding for us at a position she hasn’t played for us before, so that’s been exciting. She has great range and a great glove and she’s been able to make a ton of plays. (Addie) Coffey at third has done a great job there, too.”
The pitching has also been solid, despite coming into the season with little varsity experience in that spot. Ryan credits some of that development to the addition of Mike Benning to the staff working primarily with the pitchers.
Corbid allowed one walk and finished with four strikeouts.
“Coming into the season that was a bit of an unknown because (Kiera) Murphy threw most of the innings last year,” Ryan said. “Anna has just done a great job keeping hitters off balance and mixing speeds and spin to keep batters unsure of what’s coming next.”
