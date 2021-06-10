NORTH ST. PAUL — The Stillwater softball team advanced to the championship round of the Section 4AAAA tournament with a 5-3 win over White Bear Lake in the winners bracket finals on Wednesday, June 9 at McKnight Fields.
It was the 10th straight victory overall for the Ponies top-seeded Ponies (22-1), who are seeking their third straight trip to state. Stillwater was scheduled to face fifth-seeded Woodbury in the finals on Thursday, June 10. The Royals (11-14) would need to defeat Stillwater twice to claim the section title.
“We just hope to play well again (on Thursday) and win another to make it three in a row,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
White Bear Lake jumped in front 1-0 on a solo home run by Mike Stowe to lead off the game, but pitcher Allison Benning settled in after that until putting a few runners on as the Bears tacked on two more runs in the fifth.
“Allison handled that really well and came right back and struck out the next batter and got the next three outs right in a row,” Ryan said.
Stillwater responded quickly to the home run by loading the bases in the bottom of the first. The Ponies settled for just one run after Morgan Wohlers scored on a passed ball.
The Ponies built a 4-1 lead after scoring three times in the third. Alexis Monty singled to start the inning and Benning followed with a double, though the Ponies had a potential run cut down at the plate. Cat Smetana delivered an RBI single and Keira Murphy drove a base hit before Taylor Gray’s two-run single provided a three-run cushion.
White Bear Lake didn’t back down and Madie Petersen drove a solo homer in the fifth. Stillwater answered with a run on a base hit from Keira Murphy in the bottom of the fifth to provide the final margin.
Murphy also pitched the final two innings for Stillwater, allowing just one walk and one hit with one strikeout.
It was a much tighter game for the Ponies, who outscored their first two section opponents by a combined 27-0.
“We had to battle and be a little more gritty,” Ryan said. “It was definitely a more full team effort.”
WB Lake 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3 5 1
Stillwater 1 0 3 0 1 0 x — 5 8 1
WP: Allison Benning 5-ip, 4-h, 3-r, 2-er, 0-bb, 8-so
LP: Chloe Barber 6-ip, 8-h, 5-r, 4-er, 4-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: WBL, Mik Stowe 1x4 (HR, RBI), Madie Petersen 1x3 (HR, RBI), Abbi Bates 1x3 and Kendra Gustafson 2x3; St, Alexis Monty 1x3, Benning 1x1 (2B), Cat Smetana 1x3 (RBI), Keira Murphy 2x3 (RBI), Gabby LaFavor 1x3 and Lily Grundner 1x3.
Stillwater 16, Tartan 0 (4)
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies used a 13-run second inning to blitz Tartan in a 16-0 victory in four innings in the semifinals on Thursday, June 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
After scoring three runs in the first inning, Stillater batted around in the second before the fourth-seeded Titans (14-7) recorded an out.
“We just hit extremely well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “They used four different pitchers and we just hit extremely well against them.”
It was the final home game for Stillwater seniors Allison Benning and Morgan Wohlers, who each contributed to the team’s state championship in 2018 and state runner-up finish in 2018.
“It was the last opportunity to play on the home field for our two seniors,” Ryan said. “Everybody stepped up definitely played well so that was fun. That was a fun way to go out on their home field.”
Tartan 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0
Stillwater 3 13 0 x — 16 14 0
WP: Allison Benning 4-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 5-so
LP: Lindsay Duggan 3-ip, 14-h, 16-r, 16-er, 4-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: Tar, Madison Rosenthal 1x1 and Knoblach 1x1; St, Morgan Wohlers 1x2 (2RBI), Alexis Monty 2x2 (RBI), Allison Benning 2x2 (HR, 5RBI), Cat Smetana 1x2, Keira Murphy 2x2 (HR, 4RBI), Taylor Gray 2x3 (2B, 2RBI), Gabby LaFavor 2x3 (2B), Addie Coffey 1x2 (RBI) and Lily Grundner 1x1.
