OAK PARK HEIGHTS — With four of its first six games postponed due to weather and/or field conditions, the Stillwater softball team was pleased to pleased with its Suburban East Conference victories over Roseville and White Bear Lake.
The Ponies opened the season with a flourish while belting four home runs in a convincing 18-3 victory over Roseville in four innings on Monday, April 11. Stillwater followed with a much closer 5-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in cold conditions on Wednesday, April 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
The game was scoreless after four innings, but sophomore Addison Coffey provided the spark for Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-0) with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth. The Ponies mixed in some small ball with three singles, including two bunt singles, and two doubles to score five times in the inning.
Nine different players collected a hit each for Stillwater, which also received a complete game one-hitter from Keira Murphy. Cretin-Derham Hall’s Sophie Black spoiled Murphy’s no-hit bid with a single with nobody out in the seventh.
“We put pressure on them with some bunting and some hard-hit balls and things fell into place,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I was proud of our effort. It was 35 degrees out and their pitcher was hitting spots and had good movement. We did a nice job of staying calm and not getting stressed out about it.”
C-D Hall 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 1 1
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 5 0 x — 5 9 2
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 1-h, 2-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 9-so
LP: Brooke Nesdahl 6-ip, 9-h, 5-r, 5-er, 2-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: C-DH, Sophie Black 1x3; St, Alexis Monty 1x4 (run), Gaby LaFavor 1x4 (run), Cat Smetana 1x3 (2B, 2 RBI), Keira Murphy 1x3 (2B), Lilly Grundner 1x1 (RBI), Addison Coffey 1x2 (HR, RBI), Amber Scalia 1x2 (run), Mikayla Koren 1x1 and Maddie Johnson 1x3.
Stillwater 18, Roseville 3
At Oak Park Heights, Taylor Gray launched two home runs while Gaby LaFavor and Keira Murphy added a home run apiece to help carry the Ponies to an 18-3 SEC victory over Roseville on Monday, April 11 at SAHS.
“We had 18 hits in four innings, so obviously that was outstanding,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I was just proud of the way we hit the ball.”
Roseville 2 0 0 1 — 3 3 2
Stillwater 4 4 5 5 — 18 18 1
WP: Keira Murphy 3-ip, 2-h, 2-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 5-so
LP: Zorembinski 3 1/3-ip, 18-h, 18-r, 17-er, 3-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: Ros, Kopp 1x2 (RBI), Renslaw 1x3 and Reilly 1x2; St, Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Gaby LaFavor 4x4 (HR, 4 RBI), Cat Smetana 1x3 (2 RBI), Keira Murphy 2x2 (HR, 3 RBI), Taylor Gray 3x3 (2 HR, 4 RBI), Lindsey Wiederholt 1x1, Lilly Grundner 2x2, Addison Coffey 1x3 and Amber Scalia 2x2 (RBI).
