OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After notching tighter victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and Forest Lake, the Stillwater softball team pounded out 13 hits in a 15-0 Suburban East Conference triumph over Irondale in four innings on Tuesday, April 18 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the fifth straight victory to start the season for the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0), who join Park (4-0, 4-1) as the only other team without an SEC loss.

