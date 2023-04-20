OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After notching tighter victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and Forest Lake, the Stillwater softball team pounded out 13 hits in a 15-0 Suburban East Conference triumph over Irondale in four innings on Tuesday, April 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the fifth straight victory to start the season for the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0), who join Park (4-0, 4-1) as the only other team without an SEC loss.
Eight different players collected at least one hit against the Knights (1-2, 1-2), led by Alexis Monty and Addie Coffey with three hits apiece. Monty also drew a walk and doubled while scoring four runs. Sarah Dollerschell doubled and finished with four RBIs while Mariah Koren also tripled for the Ponies.
Junior Anna Corbid started and pitched two innings for the Ponies, who also received two shutout innings from sophomore Kaylee Hall. They combined to allow just three hits and did not walk a batter while recording seven strikeouts.
• Stillwater’s scheduled game against Park on Wednesday was postponed until May 17.
Leading hitters: Ir, Talia Jorgensen 1x2 and Maria Walsh 2x2; St, Alexis Monty 3x3 (BB, 2B, 4 runs), Sarah Dollerschell 1x3 (2B, 4 RBI), Addie Coffey 3x4 (2 RBI), Lilly Grundner 2x2 (RBI), Mariah Koren 1x2 (3B, RBI), Maddie Johnson 1x3 (2 RBI), Bri Murphy 1x1 and Amelia Strong 1x1.
Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 3
At Forest Lake, the top of the line-up came through as the Ponies knocked off defending Class AAAA state champion Forest Lake 4-3 in an SEC game on Friday, April 14 at Forest Lake High School.
The Ponies never trailed and neither team scored more than a single run in an inning of a game that was tight throughout.
Stillwater collected nine hits, with seven coming from the trio of Alexis Monty, Sarah Dollerschell and Addie Coffey. Batting in the lead-off spot, Monty drove two hits and scored two runs while Dollerschell delivered three hits, including a home run, to finish with two RBIs and two runs scored. Coffey also totaled two hits in the No. 3 spot.
Anna Corbid limited the Rangers to two runs on one hit and five walks through 5 2/3 innings. She struck out four. Sophomore Sienna Nelson gave up two hits and a walk, but retired the last four batters to earn the save.
Stillwater 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 4 9 2
Forest Lake 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 3 3 3
WP: Anna Corbid 5 2/3-ip, 1-h, 2-r, 2-er, 5-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B), Sarah Dollerschell 3x4 (HR, 2 RBI), Addie Coffey 2x4, Lilly Grundner 1x2 (RBI), Mariah Koren 1x2; FL, Karianne Drury 1x3, Hannah Tong 1x3 and Francie Gregor 1x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 7, C-D Hall 5
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies scored at least one run in each of the first five innings and held off Cretin-Derham Hall for a 7-5 conference victory on Thursday, April 13 at SAHS.
Anna Corbid struck out five and did not allow a walk in five innings of relief to earn the victory.
Addie Coffey supplied three hits, including a double and home run, and drove in three runs to help pace Stillwater, which scored a run each in the first two innings, but still trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the third after the Raiders scored two each in the second and third.
Maddie Johnson singled and doubled while Mariah Koren also added two hits for the Ponies. Megan Boser also drove a double for Stillwater.
