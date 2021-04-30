WOODBURY — Already loaded with strong pitching, the Stillwater softball team has heated up at the plate while stretching its season long winning streak to eight with a 13-0 Suburban East Conference triumph over East Ridge in five innings on Wednesday, April 28 at Ojibway Park.
Since posting back-to-back one-run victories over Forest Lake and Elk River on April 16 and 17, the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 8-0) have outscored their last five opponents by a combined 63-9.
“After those two one-run games we really zeroed in on our hitting a little bit more,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “We knew we could be more productive offensively and I didn’t think we were hitting up to our potential.
“After we had those two games we had a rain-out on Monday and a couple of practices in a row where we talked and spent a lot of practice time on hitting.”
The Ponies pounded out 15 hits against the Royals (2-5, 2-5), but also received an outstanding performance from pitcher Allison Benning. The senior allowed just two hits and did not issue a walk while striking out six in the five-inning complete game.
Morgan Wohlers doubled three times and joined Alexis Monty in collecting four hits at the top of Stillwater’s lineup. Monty also doubled and finished with three RBIs. Cat Smetana drove a home run in the fourth and totaled five RBIs for the Ponies, who also received a double and home run from Keira Murphy.
Stillwater 2 4 0 4 3 — 13 15 1
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0
WP: Allison Benning 5-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 4x4 (3 2B, RBI, 4 runs), Alexis Monty 4x4 (2B, 3RBI, 4 runs), Cat Smetana 2x4 (HR, 5RBI), Taylor Gray 1x3, Keira Murphy 2x3 (2B, HR), Lily Grundner 1x2 (2B) and Amber Scalia 1x1.
Stillwater 10, M. View 5
At Lino Lakes, the Ponies trailed 3-2 after four innings, but scored three runs in the fifth and tacked on four in the seventh to pull away for a 10-5 conference victory over Mounds View (3-5 SEC, 3-6) on Monday, April 26 at Rice Creek Park.
Murphy notched the victory for Stillwater with five innings of relief, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. Cat Smetana homered twice while Allison Benning and Murphy added a home run each for the Ponies.
Still 2 0 0 0 3 1 4 — 10 12 2
M. View 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 5 9 0
WP: Keira Murphy 5-ip, 7-h, 2-r, 2-er, 1-bb, 9-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 2x5, Alexis Monty 2x4, Allison Benning 1x3 (HR), Cat Smetana 2x4 (2 HR), Taylor Gray 1x3, Keira Murphy 2x4 (HR) and Gabby LaFavor 2x3.
Stillwater 15, Roseville 0
At Oak Park Heights, Keira Murphy gave up just two hits and didn’t walk a batter in the complete game as the Ponies blanked winless Roseville 15-0 in five innings in cold conditions on Saturday, April 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
Morgan Wohlers, Cat Smetana, Murphy and Maddie Johnson each finished with two hits for the Ponies.
Roseville 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 3
Stillwater 4 2 5 4 x — 15 11 1
WP: Keira Murphy 5-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 2x3, Alexis Monty 1x2, Allison Benning 1x3, Cat Smetana 2x3, Gray 1x3, Keira Murphy 2x4 and Maddie Johnson 2x2.
Stillwater 14, Park 3
At Cottage Grove, the Ponies pounded out 15 hits and used a seven-run third inning to cruise past the Wolfpack (2-5 SEC, 2-5) for a 14-3 conference victory in five innings on Friday, April 23 at Park High School.
Morgan Wohlers, Alexis Monty, Allison Benning, Cat Smetana and Keira Murphy each belted two hits for Stillwater.
“That Park game was a lot of fun,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “They’re a good team and well coached and routinely tough to beat.”
Stillwater 1 0 7 3 3 — 14 15 1
Park 1 0 1 1 0 — 3 4 0
WP: Allison Benning 4-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 2-er, 2-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 2x4, Alexis Monty 2x3, Allison Benning 2x3, Cat Smetana 2x2, Mikayla Koren 1x1, Taylor Gray 1x2, Keira Murphy 2x3, Addie Coffey 1x2, Lily Grundner 1x3 and Gabby LaFavor 1x3.
