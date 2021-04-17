OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was another strong start for senior pitcher Allison Benning and Stillwater also pounded out 12 hits at the plate while dispatching Irondale 8-1 in a Suburban East Conference softball game on Wednesday, April 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first and scored in five of six innings.
Stillwater opened the season at White Bear Lake on Monday, April 12, but that game was suspended in the top of the eighth inning with the teams tied 2-all. The suspension occurred due to a curfew that was put in place for Ramsey County. The game will be resumed when the Bears visit Stillwater on Monday, May 3, prior to the start of their second SEC contest.
Benning did not allow a hit through seven innings in that game and she was sharp against the Knights (0-1, 0-1), allowing just an earned run in the sixth. She walked five, but finished with 14 strikeouts.
“Allison pitched extremely well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “When she’s pitching really well there’s just not much going on defensively or many opportunities because there was a lot of strikeouts.”
Taylor Gray singled and eventually scored on a passed ball to open the scoring for the Ponies in the first.
Stillwater extended its lead to 4-0 with three runs in the second. Cat Smetana unloaded a deep solo homer in the third inning and Lilly Grundner followed with an RBI single to score Gabby LaFavor, who reached on a double.
Smetana’s blast was a no-doubter.
“The fence is 220 feet,” Ryan said. “It probably went 235 feet.”
The Ponies also scored a run each in the fifth and sixth innings. LaFavor doubled again in the fifth and scored on a base hit from Keira Murphy. Benning singled in the sixth and came around to score after a combination of wild pitches and passed balls.
“We looked better offensively today,” Ryan said. “We were more loose in general. Normally you get 20 practices and three scrimmages and so many more opportunities to see where we’re at, but without those it was tough on Monday to play well. We played much better today.”
A few things have changed for the Ponies since playing in the state finals to cap the 2019 season. A promising season was wiped out by COVID-19 a year ago and Ryan took over for previous coach Bob Beedle following his resignation in the fall after 15 seasons and two state championships.
Ryan has been a head coach at Forest Lake and Centennial and was an assistant for the Ponies before taking over as head coach.
“It’s not that they haven’t been playing softball,” Ryan said. “They’re playing tons of softball, it’s just that they’re excited to play together and excited to be playing with their teammates again.”
Irondale 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 2 NA
Stillwater 1 3 2 0 1 1 x — 8 12 NA
WP: Allison Benning 7-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 5-bb, 14-so
Leading hitters: St, Gabby LaFavor 3x4 (2 2B), Cat Smetana 1x2 (HR, 2 BB) and Lilly Grundner 2x2.
