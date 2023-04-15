OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Happy to be finally getting outside, the Stillwater softball team is also pleased with the results after knocking started the season with two Suburban East Conference victories in as many games.
The Ponies opened the season with a 3-0 victory over defending SEC and Section 4AAAA champion White Bear Lake and then followed with a 14-3 triumph over Roseville in six innings on Wednesday, April 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-0) pounded out 16 hits against the Raiders (0-1, 0-1), who were playing their first game. The Ponies jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first and poured it on with five more in the second inning.
Alexis Monty sparked the early charge after getting hit by a pitch and stealing second base before scoring on a base hit by Addie Coffey, who finished with four hits and four RBIs in the game. Lilly Grundner and Mariah Koren each drew a walk before McKenna Johnson singled to notch two of her three RBIs in the game.
Lindsey Wiederholt also singled to score Koren before seventh-grader Ariel Lettner laid down a bunt to score Johnson to build a 5-0 lead.
Wiederholt joined Coffey with four hits to lead the Ponies while Johnson finished with three hits. Sarah Dollerschell also singled and tripled for Stillwater.
Anna Corbid started for the Ponies and did not allow a hit, but left with one out and the bases loaded in the third inning. Two of those runners scored after Sienna Nelson came in and the Raiders added a run in the fourth, but she shut them down the rest of the way to earn her first varsity win.
Roseville used four pitchers in the game. Stillwater was issued five walks and also took advantage of three Roseville errors.
“Our defense was solid and our offense was making adjustments,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “They were having quality at bats by taking the walks and finding good pitches to hit,”
Roseville 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 3 2 3
Stillwater 5 5 0 1 1 2 — 14 16 0
WP: Sienna Nelson 3 2/3-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er
Leading hitters: Ros, Mak Gillette 1x1 (2B); St, Alexis Monty 1x3 (BB), McKenna Johnson 3x4 (3 RBI), Lindsey Wiederholt 4x4 (2 RBI), Addie Coffey 4x5 (4 RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 2x5 (3B), Mariah Koren 1x3 and Maya Schroeder 1x4 (RBI).
Stillwater 3, White Bear Lake 0
At Roseville, facing the team that ended its season in the Section 4AAAA finals a year ago, Stillwater was strong defensively and mustered enough offense to turn back White Bear Lake in a conference game on Friday, April 7 at the University of Northwestern. The Ponies were scheduled to open the season at East Ridge on April 3, but that game was postponed and this one was originally scheduled for SAHS before getting moved to the artificial turf facility at Northwestern.
Facing one of the top pitchers in the state in Chloe Barber, a Wichita State recruit, the Ponies scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings — each with two outs.
Lilly Grundner drove a two-out hit to score Alexis Monty in the first inning after Monty reached on an error and stole second base.
Leading by two in the fifth, Sarah Dollerschell drove in an insurance run to provide a three-run cushion.
“Three runs makes it feel a little better than two when you get to the sixth or seventh innings,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
Making her first varsity start, Anna Corbid threw a complete game two-hitter. The sophomore allowed five walks and struck out three.
Barber, throwing to her catcher and sister Heidi Barber, racked up 12 strikeouts while allowing two walks and seven hits.
“She’s a really good pitcher and her catcher has a lot of experience,” Ryan said. “They’re a really strong battery, one of the best in Minnesota, so they’re tough. We did a nice job of finding good pitches to hit and just taking advantage of opportunities when they were given, whether that was a wild pitch or stealing a base and just having quality at bats for the most part.
“We did have 12 strikeouts, which is too high, but hitting is normally behind pitching at the start of the season. When we did have opportunities to score we took advantage of them when we had runners in scoring position.”
White Bear Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2
Stillwater 1 0 1 0 1 0 x — 3 7 1
WP: Anna Corbid 7-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 5-bb, 3-so
LP: Chloe Barber 6-ip, 7-h, 3-r, 2-er, 2-bb, 12-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 1x3, Sarah Dollerschell 1x3 (RBI), Addie Coffey 2x3 (RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x2 (RBI), Mariah Koren 1x3 and Lindsey Wiederholt 1x2.
