OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Happy to be finally getting outside, the Stillwater softball team is also pleased with the results after knocking started the season with two Suburban East Conference victories in as many games.

The Ponies opened the season with a 3-0 victory over defending SEC and Section 4AAAA champion White Bear Lake and then followed with a 14-3 triumph over Roseville in six innings on Wednesday, April 12 at Stillwater Area High School.

