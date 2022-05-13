COTTAGE GROVE — It was another impressive week for the second-ranked Stillwater softball team, which has outscored its last four opponents by a combined 36-4.
The latest victory, a 7-1 triumph at Park on Wednesday, May 11, keeps the Ponies (12-1 SEC, 14-1) in first place in the conference standings, just ahead of Forest Lake (12-2, 12-3), White Bear Lake (12-2, 12-2) and East Ridge (9-2, 10-2).
Keira Murphy limited the Wolfpack (6-6, 6-6) to just four hits in the complete game. She did allow five walks and finished with six strikeouts.
After scoring a run each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to build a 4-1 advantage, Stillwater pulled away with three runs in the seventh.
Amber Scalia supplied three of the nine hits for the Ponies.
Stillwater 0 0 1 1 1 1 3 — 7 9 1
Park 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 NA
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 5-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 2x5, Sarah Dollerschell 1x3, Amber Scalia 3x4 (RBI), Alexis Monty 1x3, Cat Smetana 1x2 and Addison Coffey 1x1.
Stillwater 10, Elk River 2
At Elk River, the Ponies belted out 12 hits and five of those went for extra bases in a 10-2 nonconference victory over the Elks on Monday, May 9 at Elk River High School.
Stillwater, which also stole seven bases, trailed 2-1 after five innings but broke lose for five runs in the sixth and added four more in the seventh to pull away.
Keira Murphy did not allow and earned run while limiting the Elks (5-10) to three hits in the six innings. She did not walk a batter and finished with seven strikeouts.
Kaylee Hall threw a scoreless seventh, allowing one hit and a walk.
Sarah Dollerschell drove a double among her three hits while Cat Smetana and Murphy also singled and doubled for the Ponies.
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 0 5 4 — 10 12 2
Elk River 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 NA
WP: Keira Murphy 6-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 7-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 1x5 (2B), Taylor Gray 1x2, Keira Murphy 2x5 (2B, RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 3x3 (2B), Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B), Cat Smetana 2x3 (2B) and Addison Coffey 1x3.
Stillwater 11, M. Grove 1 (6 inn.)
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies scored six times in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 nonconference victory over 10th-ranked Maple Grove (9-4) on Saturday, May 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
Eight different players drove in at least one run for Stillwater, which finished with 14 hits.
Murphy allowed just four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings. She also delivered three hits at the plate. Gaby LaFavor doubled twice while Maddie Johnson, Alexis Monty and Addison Coffey added two hits apiece for the Ponies.
M. Grove 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 NA
Still 6 0 1 0 0 4 — 11 14 1
WP: Keira Murphy 6-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 7-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 2x4 (2 2B, RBI), Maddie Johnson 2x2 (2 RBI), Taylor Gray 1x1 (2B, 2 RBI), Keira Murphy 3x4 (RBI), Amber Scalia 1x2 (HR, 2 RBI), Alexis Monty 2x4 (RBI), Cat Smetana 1x4 (2B, RBI) and Addison Coffey 2x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 8, C-D Hall 0
At Roseville, Alexis Monty supplied three hits and finished with two RBIs as part of a balanced hitting attack in Stillwater’s 8-0 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, May 6 at the University of Northwestern.
Lindsey Wiederholt singled and tripled for the Ponies, who scored three times in the first inning and cruised from there.
Keira Murphy struck out nine while allowing just one walk and three hits in the complete game.
Still 3 0 2 1 0 2 0 — 8 13 1
C-D Hall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 3-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 9-so
Leading hitters: St, Lindsey Wiederholt 2x3 (3B), Gaby LaFavor 1x5 (2B, RBI), Maddie Johnson 1x4, Lilly Grundner 1x4 (2 RBI), Mikayla Koren 1x1, Keira Murphy 1x4 (2 RBI), Alexis Monty 3x5 (2 RBI), Cat Smetana 2x4 (2B) and Addison Coffey 1x3.
