OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Ponies were in no mood to share while squaring off with Park in another showdown of top-10 teams as Stillwater secured the Suburban East Conference softball championship outright with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday, May 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory leaves the second-ranked Ponies (16-2 SEC, 17-3) one game ahead of fourth-ranked Forest Lake (15-3, 16-3) and at least two games ahead of seventh-ranked White Bear Lake (14-4, 15-4) and the fifth-ranked Wolfpack (13-4, 14-5) in the final conference standings.
It’s an impressive achievement with four conference teams ranked among the top eight in Class AAAA. The conference has also sent three teams to state four times in the previous five years. The Ponies have also played state ranked Maple Grove and North St. Paul in nonconference games this season.
“It’s been tough, but I’m really proud of the way they’ve shown up every day to compete,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “We’ve probably played the most difficult schedule of just about anybody.”
Stillwater was in a similar situation a year ago coming down the stretch, but was denied a second straight conference championship after shutout losses to East Ridge and Forest Lake to close out the regular season, allowing White Bear Lake to claim the title outright.
The Ponies were eager to avoid repeating the Senior Night hiccup that cost them the conference championship a year ago, but nothing came easy against Park.
Anna Corbid threw her second complete game shutout of the season, lowering her ERA to just over a run per game in the process. She allowed six hits — all singles — and one intentional walk while strikeout out seven.
“She pitched absolutely outstanding,” Ryan said. “She did a great job of hitting her spots and changing speeds. They couldn’t do a lot off of her.”
Park’s Stella Frische was also effective while limiting the Ponies to just four hits, but two of those came during the decisive fourth inning as Stillwater scored the only three runs of the game.
Frische was perfect through three innings, but Ponies lead-off batter Alexis Monty opened the fourth with a walk. Maya Schroeder bunted her to second and Addie Coffey followed with a base hit up the middle to score Monty. Sarah Dollerschell then delivered the big blow while launching a home run over the 220-foot fence with room to spare as Stillwater extended its lead to 3-0.
“That was absolutely crushed,” Ryan said.
Stillwater’s only other strong scoring chance came after McKenna Johnson led off the fifth with a double, but was stranded on third after Frische induced a pop-up and notched a strikeout to end the threat.
“Park is a very good team,” Ryan said. “They’re extremely well coached and their defense looked excellent. We put the all in play and they just made every play look easy — probably the best defensive team we’ve seen this season. They’re a tough opponent so for us to come out ahead was a big deal.”
• The three Ponies who were honored on Senior Night this year are Mikenna Johnson, Alexis Monty and Lindsey Wiederholt.
Park 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 3 0 0 x — 3 4 1
WP: Anna Corbid 7-ip, 6-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 7-so
LP: Stella Frische 6-ip, 4-h, 3-r, 3-er, 4-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: Par, Emma Ambrose 3x4, Noelle Krummrie 1x4 and Stella Frische 1x3; St, Alexis Monty 0x1 (2 BB), Addie Coffey 1x2 (RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 1x2 (HR, 2 RBI), Mariah Koren 1x3 and Mikenna Johnson 1x2 (2B).
Stillwater 14, M. View 1 (5)
At Shoreview, the Ponies pounded out 15 hits and exploded for nine runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-1 conference victory over Mounds View (4-14 SEC, 4-15) on Monday, May 15 at Rice Creek Fields.
Anna Corbid threw two hitless innings and Kaylee Hall earned the victory for Stillwater while allowing four hits and one run in three innings. Neither pitcher allowed a walk in the game.
Ten different Ponies collected at least one hit and 10 of the team’s 15 hits went for extra bases.
Maya Schroeder rapped a double and triple among her three hits while Addie Coffey and Mariah Koren each finished with two doubles.
“We hit extremely well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “We had Saturday nad Sunday off after playing Maple Grove and the way we played (against Mounds View) was great. It was a really good game.”
Stillwater 3 0 9 2 0 — 14 15 1
Mounds View 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 0
WP: Kaylee Hall 3-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 1-so
LP: Kendall Quantrin 5-ip, 15-h, 14-r, 14-er, 3-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 1x3 (2B, RBI), Maya Schroeder 3x3 (2B, 3B, RBI), Addie Coffey 2x3 (2 2B, 3 RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 2x3 (2B, RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x2 (RBI), Mariah Koren 2x2 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Autumn Lettner 1x1 (3B), Ava Cheney 1x2, Bri Murphy 1x1 (RBI) and Lindsey Wiederholt 1x3 (2B, RBI); MV, Marissa Ryman 1x2, Nora Schmidt 1x2, Anika Mirz 1x2 and Emily Amen 1x2.
Stillwater 5, Woodbury 0
At Oak Park Heights, eighth-grader Cece Lamey sophomore Siena Nelson combined on the shutout as Stillwater topped the Royals 5-0 in a conference game on Friday, May 12 at SAHS.
Lamey allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out three.
“Cece is very composed on the mound,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “We didn’t know her very well coming into the season, but she’s been a real asset for us.”
Stillwater scored a single run in each of the first three innings before pulling away to a five-run lead with two runs in the fourth.
Addie Coffey sparked the Ponies with a solo home run in the first and joined teammates Lily Grundner and Autumn Lettner with two hits.
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 7 2
Stillwater 1 1 1 2 0 0 x — 5 9 1
WP: Cece Lamey 5 1/3-ip, 6-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 3-so
LP: Norah Levenhagen 6-ip, 9-h, 5-r, 3-er, 1-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Norah Levenhagen 2x3 (2B) and Reese Herrig 2x3; St, Alexis Monty 1x3 (RBI), Addie Coffey 2x3 (HR, RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 1x3 (RBI), Lily Grundner 2x3 (2B), Katie Lunan 1x2 (RBI) and Autumn Lettner 2x3.
Maple Grove 3, Stillwater 1
At Maple Grove, playing their 10th game in 11 days, the Ponies were unable to muster much offense against one of the top pitchers in the state while falling to third-ranked Maple Grove in a nonconference game on Thursday, May 11 at Maple Grove High School.
“We were really tired,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
Maddie Wihlm, a North Dakota State University recruit, limited the Ponies to six hits and did not walk a batter while finishing with six strikeouts in the complete game.
The Crimson (16-2) scored a run each in the first, third and fifth innings to take build the lead. Lead-off batter Faith Kreye delivered three hits and scored all three runs for the Maple Grove.
Addie Coffey drove three of Stillwater’s six hits.
“They have a really good pitcher and it was good for us to see some more really good pitching,” Ryan said. “It’s good for our hitters to see strong pitching and still go there and compete.”
Stillwater 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 6 1
Maple Grove 1 0 1 0 1 0 x — 3 5 1
WP: Maddie Wihlm 7-ip, 6-h, 1-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 6-so
LP: Anna Corbid 3-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: St, Addie Coffey 3x3, Lilly Grundner 1x2 and Anna Corbid 1x1; MG, Faith Kreye 3x3 and Lauren Beissel 1x3 (2B).
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
