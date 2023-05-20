OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Ponies were in no mood to share while squaring off with Park in another showdown of top-10 teams as Stillwater secured the Suburban East Conference softball championship outright with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday, May 17 at Stillwater Area High School.

The victory leaves the second-ranked Ponies (16-2 SEC, 17-3) one game ahead of fourth-ranked Forest Lake (15-3, 16-3) and at least two games ahead of seventh-ranked White Bear Lake (14-4, 15-4) and the fifth-ranked Wolfpack (13-4, 14-5) in the final conference standings.

