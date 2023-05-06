ROSEVILLE — On the heels of its first loss of the season to start the week, the Stillwater softball team stormed back with consecutive victories over East Ridge and Roseville to maintain its position atop the Suburban East Conference standings.

The Ponies (10-1 SEC, 10-1) join Park (8-1, 9-2) as the only SEC teams with just one conference loss. After falling to Cretin-Derham Hall 6-4 earlier in the week, Stillwater broke out the bats while defeating East Ridge 16-2 in five innings and then topping Roseville 11-1 on Wednesday, May 3 at Anpetu Teca.

