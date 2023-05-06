ROSEVILLE — On the heels of its first loss of the season to start the week, the Stillwater softball team stormed back with consecutive victories over East Ridge and Roseville to maintain its position atop the Suburban East Conference standings.
The Ponies (10-1 SEC, 10-1) join Park (8-1, 9-2) as the only SEC teams with just one conference loss. After falling to Cretin-Derham Hall 6-4 earlier in the week, Stillwater broke out the bats while defeating East Ridge 16-2 in five innings and then topping Roseville 11-1 on Wednesday, May 3 at Anpetu Teca.
“It was just really good to bounce back after Monday’s game,” Stillwater coach Angie Ryan said. “Cretin has a good team, but we didn’t play our best ball and I was proud of the way we came back.”
The Ponies pounded out 14 hits against Roseville (0-8, 0-8), including four hits from Addie Coffey to finish with seven RBIs. Coffey doubled twice and launched a grand slam in Stillwater’s four-run fourth inning to build a 7-0 lead.
“Coffey was outstanding,” Ryan said. “Roseville played much better than the first time we played them. They had quite a few errors the first time, but they didn’t give us much and we were putting the ball in play hard. They have improved defensively.”
Alexis Monty singled and doubled for the Ponies, who also received two hits apiece from Sarah Dollerschell and Maya Schroeder. Eight different players collected at least one hit for the Ponies.
Cece Lamey made her second start of the season for the Ponies and threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks with four strikeouts. Kaylee Hall pitched four innings and allowed three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Roseville finished with just four hits, but scratched for a run in the bottom of the seventh to spoil Stillwater’s shutout bid.
Cece gave us a good start and Hall came in and pitched through the seventh,” Ryan said. “It’s fun to have other pitchers step up and throw. We’ve been able to use four different pitchers this year, which is kind of unique for softball, and all four have done well when give opportunities at the varsity level.”
Stillwater 1 1 1 4 2 0 2 — 11 14 0
Roseville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2
WP: Cece Lamey 3-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 3-bb, 4-so
LP: Mallory Turek 3-ip, 7-h, 6-r, 6-er, 3-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B, RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 2x5, Addie Coffey 4x5 (2 2B, HR, 7 RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x5, Mariah Koren 1x2, Lindsey Wiederholt 1x4, Katie Lunan 1x2 and Maya Schroeder 2x4 (RBI); Ros, M. Gillette 1x2 (RBI).
Stillwater 16, East Ridge 2 (5)
At Woodbury, coach Angie Ryan did not have to wait long to find out how the Ponies would respond after their first loss of the season a day earlier. Stillwater jumped on the Raptors (2-7 SEC, 2-7) for eight runs in the top of the first and added four more on the second on the way to a 16-2 conference victory in five innings on Tuesday, May 2 at East Ridge High School.
“We hit extremely well and they did walk some batters, too,” Ryan said.
Alexis Monty helped spark the Ponies with three hits, including a two-run home run. Mikenna Johnson singled twice and doubled to finish with three RBIs while Addie Coffey, Megan Boser and Maya Schroeder added two hits apiece.
Schroeder unloaded a grand slam to account for Stillwater’s four runs in the second inning.
“We scored eight runs in the first to set the tone, so that was big,” Ryan said.
Anna Corbid threw three hitless innings for the Ponies, allowing one walk and striking out five. Sienna Nelson allowed just one hit and did not walk a batter in two innings of relief work. Neither of the runs charged to her were earned.
Stillwater 8 4 2 2 0 — 16 14 3
East Ridge 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 1 2
WP: Anna Corbid 3-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 5-so
LP: Magdalene Dugas 5-ip, 14-h, 16-r, 12-er, 5-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 3x3 (HR, 4 RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 1x3 (2B, RBI), Addie Coffey 2x3 (2B, RBI), Megan Boser 2x2 (RBI), Mikenna Johnson 3x3 (2B, 3 RBI), Bri Murphy 1x2 and Maya Schroeder 2x3 (HR, 5 RBI); ER, Magdalene Dugas 1x2.
Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Stillwater 4
At St. Paul, defense has been one of the strengths all season for the Ponies, but five errors undermined their efforts while falling to the Raiders 6-4 in an SEC game on Monday, May 1 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Stillwater outhit the Raiders 9-5, but those errors led to five unearned runs for starter Anna Corbid.
“Our defense has been really solid outside of that game,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “That one just got away from us a little bit. We just weren’t quite ourselves defensively.”
Conditions were blustery, but the Raiders did not commit an error behind pitcher Brooke Nesdahl, who allowed nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the complete game.
“It was the errors,” Ryan said. “They know we have to have strong defense because other teams are going to put the ball in play. We’ve thrown four different pitchers and they’re all very good pitchers, but they don’t have a ton of strikeouts and we have to play defense.”
Alexis Monis led the Ponies with three hits, including two doubles. Sarah Dollerschell also doubled twice for Stillwater.
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 4 9 5
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 0 4 0 1 0 x — 6 5 0
WP: Brooke Nesdahl 7-ip, 9-h, 4-r, 4-er, 2-bb, 6-so
LP: Anna Corbid 2 2/3-ip, 5-h, 5-r, 0-er, 3-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 3x4 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 2x4 (2 2B, RBI), Addie Coffey 1x3 (2B, RBI), Mikenna Johnson 1x3, Bri Murphy 1x1 and Maya Schroeder 1x3; C-DH, Jerilyn Stark 1x2 (RBI), Camille Castro 1x2 (RBI) and Audrey Michel 1x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 6, Woodbury 0
At Woodbury, Cece Lamey and Sienna Nelson combined on the shutout as the Ponies defeated Woodbury 6-0 in a conference game on Thursday, April 27 at Ojibway Park.
Lamey gave up five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings while Nelson finished out the game while allowing three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Mariah Koren led the Ponies with two hits.
Woodbury is 1-8 in the SEC and 2-8 overall.
Stillwater 1 2 0 0 0 3 0 — 6 9 0
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 8 3
WP: Cece Lamey 4 1/3-ip, 5-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 4-so
LP: Arielle Ostman 7-ip, 9-h, 6-r, 4-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Sarah Dollerschell 1x4 (RBI), Addie Coffey 1x3 (RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x4, Mariah Koren 2x3, Lindsey Wiederholt 1x3, Bri Murphy 1x1; Mikenna Johnson 1x4 (RBI) and Maya Schroeder 1x3 (RBI); Wo, Natalie Meeder 2x4, Arielle Ostman 2x4 and Hannah Graunke 2x4.
