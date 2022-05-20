OAK PARK HEIGHTS — There was much to celebrate on Senior Night for the Stillwater softball team, but it was a game the Ponies would like to forget while falling to East Ridge 3-0 in a Suburban East Conference contest on Wednesday, May 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
The second-ranked Ponies (15-2 SEC, 17-2) could have locked up at least a share of the conference title, but mustered just two hits against Braylin Pantila — the same pitcher Stillwater defeated 6-0 less than a week earlier.
After the loss, Stillwater needed a victory over third-place Forest Lake (14-3, 14-4) on May 19 to join White Bear Lake (16-2, 16-2) as conference co-champions.
“Ultimately, we can still meet all of our goals,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
The Raptors (10-6, 11-6) halted Stillwater’s 12-game winning streak.
Pantila allowed just one walk and finished with nine strikeouts while becoming the first pitcher to shutout the Ponies since they lost to Park 1-0 midway through the 2018 season.
“She pitched better, for sure,” Ryan said. “It looked like she was just more on her game and, I wasn’t exactly sure why, but we just couldn’t get anything started. She threw really well, for sure, and had good movement, but we did much better last week.
“We have 10 kids hitting over .400, but she just really shut us down. We couldn’t get anything going.”
The Raptors pushed two runs across on a hit by Camryn Hartwig in the third inning and tacked on another run in the fourth.
Just two of the three runs charged to Stillwater’s Keira Murphy were earned. She also stuck out nine while allowing just one walk in the complete game.
Addison Coffey finished with both hits for the Ponies.
Stillwater’s six-member senior class features members who contributed to a state championship in 2018, a state runner-up finish in 2019 and another state appearance in 2021.
“I don’t know if we were caught up with the environment or wanting to do well because it was Senior Night,” Ryan said. “We just didn’t play well. We didn’t hit well, our defense wasn’t good and we didn’t pitch as well as we normally do.
“We expect a lot out of them, but then we need to remember these are high school kids and to expect them to play their very best every single day is a really high expectation. I’m hoping that we can leave it behind us. We talk about recognize, release and refocus. We just talked about recognizing what we needed to do differently and releasing and leaving it on the field and refocusing once they walked off the field last night and getting ready for (Forest Lake on Thursday). Hopefully we can turn that page very quickly.”
E.R. 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3 7 NA
Still 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1
WP: Braylin Pantila 7-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 9-so
LP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 7-h, 3-r, 2-er, 1-bb, 9-so
Leading hitters: ER, Addisyn Trebal 1x2, Braylin Pantila 2x3, Camryn Hartwig 2x4 (2 RBI), Avery Wukawitz 1x4, Kylee Kohout 1x4 and Caitlin Olafsson 1x3; St, Addison Coffey 2x2.
Stillwater 13, Woodbury 5
At Woodbury, the Ponies pounded out 19 hits to cruise past Woodbury 13-5 in a conference game on Monday, May 16 at Ojibway Park.
Lilly Grunder drove in two runs and paced Stillwater with three hits. Cat Smetana singled and homered to join Gaby LaFavor, Addison Coffey, Keira Murphy, Alexis Monty, Amber Scalia and Sarah Dollerschell with two hits apiece.
Murphy struck out nine while allowing just one hit in six innings.
Stillwater 0 1 0 4 1 7 0 — 13 19 2
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 — 5 5 NA
WP: Keira Murphy 6-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 3-bb, 9-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 2x5, Maddie Johnson 1x3, Lilly Grundner 3x3 (2 RBI), Cat Smetana 2x4 (HR, RBI), Taylor Gray 1x4 (2 RBI), Addison Coffey 2x2, Keira Murphy 2x4 (2B), Alexis Monty 2x5 (2B, RBI), Amber Scalia 2x4 and Sarah Dollerschell 2x4 (3B, 4 RBI).
Stillwater 11, Mounds View 0
At Shoreview, pitchers Keira Murphy and Kaylee Hall each launched home runs and joined Anna Corbid in the combined shutout as Stillwater blanked the Mustangs 11-0 in six innings on Friday, May 13 at Rice Creek Park.
Murphy started and threw two shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. She also singled, homered and drove in four runs. Hall joined her with two hits, including a home run, to join Gaby LaFavor and Alexis Monty with two hits.
Stillwater 2 5 1 0 0 3 — 11 13 1
Mounds View 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 NA
WP: Keira Murphy 2-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 2x3 (RBI), Maddie Johnson 1x3, Lilly Grundner 1x4, Mikayla Koren 1x2, Taylor Gray 1x1 (2B), Keira Murphy 2x2 (HR, 4 RBI), Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B), Kaylee Hall 2x2 (HR, 2 RBI) and Amber Scalia 1x4.
Stillwater 6, East Ridge 0
At Woodbury, the Ponies scored a run each in the first two innings and pulled away with three more in the fifth on the way to a 6-0 conference victory over the Raptors on Thursday, May 12 at East Ridge High School.
Keira Murphy limited the Raptors to just one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts in the complete game.
Gaby LaFavor and Taylor Gray each homered for the Ponies.
Stillwater 1 1 0 0 3 1 0 — 6 8 0
East Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 NA
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 4-bb, 7-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 2x4 (HR), Maddie Johnson 2x3, Taylor Gray 1x4 (HR), Keira Murphy 1x4, Cat Smetana 1x4 (RBI), Addison Coffey 1x2 (2 RBI).
