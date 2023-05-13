COTTAGE GROVE — With little time to collect itself after a loss to White Bear Lake the previous day, the Stillwater softball team responded with a convincing 14-6 Suburban East Conference victory over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, May 10 at Park High School.
The win keeps the Ponies (13-2 SEC, 14-2) atop the SEC standings, just ahead of Park (11-3, 12-4), Forest Lake (10-3, 11-3) and White Bear Lake (9-4, 9-4).
Stillwater rapped 14 hits against the seventh-ranked Wolfpack, just one game after getting held to four hits in a 7-1 loss at White Bear Lake.
“This team just seems to kind of have it together mentally,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “They know there’s a lot of highs and theres’s some lows and we just need to stay on an even keel. That comes from the leadership with our three seniors (Alexis Monty, Lindsey Wiederholt and Mikenna Johnson). They just play together and enjoy being around each other and that just seems to help a lot that they enjoy being around each other every day.
“I was just really happy with the way they were handling things mentally.”
Each team scored two runs in the first inning, but Stillwater pulled away in the middle innings, striking for three runs in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to build a 13-5 advantage.
“The first inning the ball kind of bounced our way a little bit and we had a couple hits fall in that were close to being caught,” Ryan said. “We earned it, but sometimes the ball just bounces your way and it’s always nice when that happens.”
Alexis Monty scored four runs in the game and she launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning to provide a 7-2 lead.
“Her home run was huge and it was absolutely crushed,” Ryan said.
Then in the fifth, Sarah Dollerschell unloaded a grand slam as part of a six-run inning to help the Ponies pull away.
The end of our order got on in the fifth,” Ryan said. “We changed our line-up between Tuesday and Wednesday because Schroeder has been doing well and is a good bunter so we put her at the two spot and Sarah the four. It seemed to really work.”
Anna Corbid threw a complete game for the Ponies. She allowed 10 hits, but most were singles and did not let the Wolfpack back into the game.
Stillwater 2 0 3 2 6 0 1 — 14 16 0
Park 2 0 0 3 0 1 0 — 6 10 2
WP: Anna Corbid 7-ip, 9-h, 5-r, 4-er, 4-bb, 3-so
LP: Stella Frische 7-ip, 16-h, 14-r, 7-er, 4-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 3x4 (2B, HR, 2 RBI, 4 runs), Maya Schroeder 1x4, Addie Coffey 2x4 (2 RBI), Sarah Dollerschell 4x4 (HR, 4 RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x5 (2 RBI), Mariah Koren 2x4, Mikenna Johnson 1x3 and Lindsey Wiederholt 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI).
White Bear Lake 7, Stillwater 1
At White Bear Lake, after scratching for a run in the top of the first, the Ponies were unable to get much going against one of the top pitchers in the state while falling to the Bears 7-1 in an SEC game on Tuesday, May 9 at White Bear Lake High School.
Chloe Barber, a Wichita State recruit, limited the Ponies to five hits and three walks while striking out 13 in the complete game.
“She pitched outstanding,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “She just mixes things up so well and it’s tough to hit off her.”
Barber also provided a boost early at the plate. The Bears started the bottom of the first with consecutive singles and Barber followed with a three-run homer.
White Bear Lake tacked on two more runs before the Ponies even recorded an out on the way to a 6-1 lead.
Stillwater used three pitchers in the game, with eighth-grader Cece Lamey doing the bulk of the work. She allowed seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
“She settled down and pitched into the sixth inning,” Ryan said.
It was a bigger challenge for the Ponies without Sarah Dollerschell behind the plate. The junior is one of the best catchers in the state, but she is expected to be limited to hitting only this week.
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 3
White Bear Lake 6 0 0 0 0 1 x — 7 10 0
WP: Chloe Barber 7-ip, 5-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 13-so
LP: Kaylee Hall 0-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 3-er, 0-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 1x3, Addie Coffey 1x3 (RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x3, Mariah Koren 1x2 and Hailey Olson 1x1; WBL, Annika Olson 2x4, Chloe Barber 1x3 (HR, 3 RBI), Autumn Lund 2x4 (RBI) and Emma Larson 2x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 18, Irondale 5 (6)
At New Brighton, the Ponies exploded for 18 hits while scoring in all six innings on the way to an 18-5 conference victory over the Knights (4-9 SEC, 4-10) on Monday, May 8 at Irondale High School.
Anna Corbid threw four innings and allowed just four hits and did not walk a batter while racking up eight strikeouts.
Alexis Monty delivered four hits, including a home run, to lead the Ponies at the plate. Addie Coffey rapped two doubles among her three hits and joined Monty with three RBIs. Eleven different Ponies notched at least one hit.
Stillwater 4 1 1 3 4 5 — 18 18 1
Irondale 2 0 0 0 3 0 — 5 8 2
WP: Anna Corbid 4-ip, 4-h, 2-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 8-so
LP: Aannalise Foley 6-ip, 18-h, 18-r, 17-er, 5-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 4x5 (HR, 3 RBI), Maya Schroeder 2x3, Megan Boser 1x1 (RBI), Addie Coffey 3x5 (2 2B, 3 RBI), Lilly Grundner 0x1 (2 RBI), Ava Volkmann 0x1 (2 RBI), Mariah Koren 2x3 (2B, 3 RBI), Amber Buchkoski 1x2 (RBI), Lindsey Wiederholt 2x5, McKenna Johnson 2x3 and Sienna Nelson 1x2; Ir, Talia Jorgensen 3x3 and Maria Walsh 2x3.
Stillwater 5, North St. Paul 4
At Oak Park Heights, facing the second of three ranked teams they are scheduled to face in a week, the Ponies held off sixth-ranked and previously unbeaten North St. Paul for a 5-4 nonconference victory on Saturday, May 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
There was little time for the Ponies to celebrated a rain-delayed victory over fourth-ranked Forest Lake the previous night and they returned to face another strong team and potential Section 4AAAA opponent in North St. Paul the following day.
“Mentally it was tough, but these kids stepped up and didn’t let it drain them,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “They stayed together as a team, one unit, and I was proud of the way we played because beating Forest Lake a second time on Friday night was huge.”
Stillwater used three pitchers in the game, with Kaylee Hall and Cece Lamey each throwing three innings and limiting the Polars (14-1) to just four hits. Sienna Nelson also pitched a scoreless seventh to preserve the victory.
Addie Coffey delivered three hits and Sarah Dollershell doubled twice for the Ponies, who finished with nine hits in all.
North St. Paul 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 4 4 2
Stillwater 1 0 0 1 3 0 x — 5 9 3
WP: Cece Lamey 3-ip, 2-h, 2-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 2-so
LP: Madelyn Anthony 6-ip, 9-h, 5-r, 4-er, 0-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: NSP, Leah Burney 2x4 and Madelyn Anthony 1x2 (HR, 2 RBI); St, Sarah Dollerschell 2x3 (2 2B, RBI), Addie Coffey 3x3 (RBI), Lilly Grundner 1x2 (RBI), Lindsey Wiederholt 1x3, Mikenna Johnson 1x3 and Megan Boser 1x2.
Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies were held hitless by Hannah Tong through five innings, but broke a one-all tie with three runs in the sixth to earn a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the defending state champion Rangers (10-3 SEC, 11-3).
A hit batter and a walk to Alexis Monty set the stage for Sarah Dollerschell’s two-run double down the left-field line to put the Ponies in front 3-1. Lilly Grundner followed with an RBI double down the right-field line to provide a three-run cushion.
“We really only had a couple hits, but they were timely,” Stillwater coach Angie Ryan said. “Lilly Grundner made a couple of good base-running decisions to help is score in the second inning and Sarah come up with a clutch double to score two. Softball is kind of funny, a couple inches could have made a huge difference in that softball game.”
Forest Lake 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 6 1
Stillwater 0 1 0 0 0 3 x — 4 2 0
WP: Anna Corbid 7-ip, 6-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 3-so
LP: Hannah Tong 5-ip, 1-h, 4-r, 3-er, 3-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: FL, Hannah Tong 1x3 (2B, RBI); St, Alexis Monty 0x0 (3 BB), Sarah Dollerschell 1x3 (2B, 2 RBI) and Lilly Grundner 1x2 (RBI).
