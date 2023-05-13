COTTAGE GROVE — With little time to collect itself after a loss to White Bear Lake the previous day, the Stillwater softball team responded with a convincing 14-6 Suburban East Conference victory over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, May 10 at Park High School.

The win keeps the Ponies (13-2 SEC, 14-2) atop the SEC standings, just ahead of Park (11-3, 12-4), Forest Lake (10-3, 11-3) and White Bear Lake (9-4, 9-4).

Tags

Load comments