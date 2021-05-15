ST. PAUL — Junior Keira Murphy threw a four-inning perfect game and also contributed the gaudy run support as Stillwater blanked Cretin-Derham Hall 23-0 in a Suburban East Conference softball game on Wednesday, May 12 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Murphy did not allow a base runner while notching five strikeouts in the runaway victory.
The No. 1-ranked Ponies (13-1 SEC, 15-1) pounded out 22 hits, including seven home runs — and two grand slams — to maintain a one-game lead over Forest Lake (12-2, 12-2) in the conference standings with just four league games remaining. White Bear Lake (11-3, 12-4) dropped two games off the pace after dropping a game at East Ridge on May 10.
Five different players homered for the Ponies, including two each from Allison Benning and Gabby LaFavor. Benning has belted four home runs in the last two games. It was a calm day and the ball was popping off the bats for Stillwater.
“Their fences are short, about 190 feet to left, but many of the home runs were into the trees or past the trees into their tennis courts,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said.
Stillwater 3 8 5 7 — 23 22 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
WP: Keira Murphy 4-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 5-so
LP: Tyler Mader 4-ip, 22-h, 23-r, 21-er, 3-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 3x4 (2B, 4RBI), Mikenna Johnson 1x2 (RBI), Maddie Johnson 2x3 (RBI), Allison Benning 3x3 (2 HR, 5RBI), Cat Smetana 2x4 (HR, 4RBI), Keira Murphy 3x4 (2B, HR, 2RBI), Gabby LaFavor 2x3 (2 HR, 4RBI), Taylor Gray 3x3 (HR, 2RBI), Lily Grundner 2x4 and Amber Scalia 1x4.
Stillwater 18, Roseville 0
At Roseville, the Ponies scored 13 times in the third inning on the way to an 18-0 conference victory over Roseville on Monday, May 12 at Fairview Softball Complex.
Allison Benning launched two solo home runs and Gabby LaFavor went deep once while racking up three RBIs as Stillwater finished with 16 hits in all in a game that was shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.
Bennign also notched the win while allowing just one hit and zero walks in four innings. She finished with nine strikeouts.
The Ponies nearly batted around twice in the third when they brought 17 runners to the plate.
Stillwater 0 4 13 1 — 18 16 1
Roseville 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
WP: Allison Benning 4-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 9-so
LP: Zoe Zarembinski 4-ip, 16-h, 18-r, 14-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 2x4 (3RBI), Alexis Monty 1x3 (2B, 2RBI), Allison Benning 2x3 (2 HR, 2RBI), Cat Smetana 4x4 (RBI), Keira Murphy 2x3 (2B, RBI), Gabby LaFavor 2x3 (HR, 3 runs, 3RBI), Taylor Gray 1x2, Lily Grundner 1x1 (2RBI) Mikenna Johnson 1x3 (RBI); Ros, Zoe Zarembinski 1x2.
Stillwater 12, M. Grove 1
At Maple Grove, in a showdown between top-10 ranked teams who met in the 2019 state finals, the Ponies jumped out to a seven-run lead after two innings and cruised to a 12-1 nonconference victory over the Crimson on Saturday, May 8 at Maple Grove High School.
Keira Murphy threw seven strong innings, allowing seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
It was only the second loss of the season through the first 10 games for Maple Grove (6-2 Northwest Suburban, 9-3), which was sixth in the Class AAAA state rankings before also falling to Elk River 3-0 on May 11.
“They’re a good team, but not the same team they were from 2019,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I was a little bit taken back about how well we outscored them.”
The Ponies scored four runs in the top of the first inning on a home run by Cat Smetana and double by Alexis Monty and received a stellar defensive play in the bottom half to keep momentum on their side before scoring three more runs in the second. The Crimson were threatening with two runners on in the bottom of the first, but center-fielder McKenna Johnson threw out a runner at home to keep Maple Grove scoreless.
“That was a big defensive play that shut them down after we scored four,” Ryan said. “It just felt like it was our game at that point and it continued to go that direction.”
Maple Grove eventual broke through with a run in the fifth, but Stillwater pulled away with a five-run seventh inning.
Ryan was most pleased with the fact that the strong showing came less than a day after the team suffered its first loss of the season at Forest Lake.
“Getting on the bus 12 hours later and playing Maple Grove was a big statement for us,” the coach said.
Stillwater 4 3 0 0 0 0 5 — 12 12 2
Maple Grove 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 7 2
WP: Keira Murphy 7-ip, 7-h, 1-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 3-so
LP: Isabella Daniels 7-ip, 12-h, 12-r, 9-er, 6-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 3x5 (2B), Alexis Monty 1x4 (2B, 2RBI), Allison Benning 2x4 (RBI), Cat Smetana 2x4 (HR, 3RBI), Keira Murphy 0x3 (RBI), Maddie Johnson 1x3 (RBI), Lily Grundner 1x3 and Taylor Gray 2x4 (2RBI); MG, Sydney Hockett 2x4, Isabella Daniels 1x2 (RBI), Katelyn Kaspers 1x3, Cassie St. Peter 1x3 and Dorothy Dueck 2x3.
Forest Lake 8, Stillwater 5
At Forest Lake, the Rangers took advantage of five hits and four Stillwater errors to hand the Ponies an 8-5 SEC setback on Friday, May 7 at Forest Lake High School.
It was the first loss of the season for the top-ranked Ponies, who fell behind 5-2 after two innings.
Forest Lake stranded just three base runners in the game, which drew a big a crowd under the lights at Forest Lake.
“It was the only game this year we did not play well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “It was a game that felt off from the beginning and continued that way. We struggled handling the pressure of how many people were watching in an environment we weren’t used to.
The Rangers also scored three runs in the fifth to open up an 8-2 lead. Stillwater did put up three runs in the seventh to finish with something positive.
“I was happy and proud we came back in the seventh and scored three runs, but it was too late at that point,” said Ryan, who noted the quick turnaround before a nonconference test against Maple Grove the following day. “We wanted to just leave it in Forest Lake and said we were moving on and turning the page for Saturday.”
Stillwater 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 5 7 4
Forest Lake 2 3 0 0 3 0 x — 8 5 2
WP: Hannah Tong 6 1/3-ip, 6-h, 5-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 0-so
LP: Allison Benning 6-ip, 5-h, 8-r, 4-er, 4-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: St, Morgan Wohlers 2x4, Alexis Monty 0x3 (RBI), Allison Benning 1x3, Cat Smetana 1x4 (RBI), Keira Murphy 1x4 (3B, RBI), Gabby LaFavor 1x4 and Taylor Gray 1x2; FL, Logan Anderson 0-2 (2 runs), Bailey Thomas 1x3 (2 runs), Megan Wolff 1x2 (2B, 3RBI), Bethany Weiss 1x3 (RBI), Cierra Moore 1x3 (2RBI) and Shelby Rinwelski 1x3 (3B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.