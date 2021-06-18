NORTH MANKATO — Drawing the only team it lost to during the regular season, the Stillwater softball team were unable to solve the Rangers while falling 8-5 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 15 at Caswell Park.
It was just the second loss of the season for the top-seeded Ponies (23-2), but a painful one for a team that advanced to the finals in each of the previous two state tournaments. Ranked first all season, Stillwater carried similarly high expectations this year while hoping to become the first large-school softball team to win a state championship as the No. 1 seed since Lakeville South in 2014.
Forest Lake (24-5), which defeated Chanhassen 5-4 in the semifinals before falling to Rosemount 5-1 in the state championship game, came out with confidence against the Ponies and starting pitcher Allison Benning, a University of Oregon recruit who received Player of the Year honors by the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press.
Logan Anderson made an early statement for the Rangers by leading off the game with a solo homer over the fence in left field. Megan Wolff added an RBI double to score Bailey Thomas, who walked and stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch, to build a 2-0 lead.
Forest Lake handed the Ponies their only loss in the regular season — an 8-5 victory on May 7 — and was not an ideal reward for Stillwater as the top seed.
“Yeah, the draw was really tough,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I’m thinking positively because it’s an uncontrollable and at that point there’s nothing we can do, but that was certainly a tough draw because they were the only team to have beaten us and they know our team very well. They just kind of had our number this year. They beat us so they knew they could, but I thought we had everything in place and we were going to play well. I thought we had great practices going in and were well prepared and everything had gone well, so to not have the game go well was surprising.”
Stillwater, which averaged nearly 9.5 runs per game this season, stormed back with two runs in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer by Benning.
The Rangers broke the 2-all tie in the third, an inning that started with Anderson getting hit by a pitch. She eventually scored on a wild pitch and the Rangers added two more runs with help from an error and a lack of command from Benning, who struck out six, but also allowed five hits and five walks in four innings.
Forest Lake added a run in the top of the fourth to increase the lead to 6-2, but the Ponies answered with two run on an RBI double by Morgan Wohlers and a sacrifice fly from Taylor Gray.
“I thought that we continued to fight throughout that game,” Ryan said. “It was a very emotional game and there were a lot of highs and a lot of lows as well, but I thought we did a good job of playing every pitch and trying to stay mentally in it throughout the whole game.”
The top of order sparked the Rangers all game long that continued in the sixth after a lead-off walk to Katrina Yaeger. Anderson followed with singles to score Yaeger and Wolff plated Anderson with another base hit to provide a 8-4 lead.
The first four batters in Forest Lake’s lineup finished 7 for 12 with four RBIs and seven runs scored.
“The top part of their order is really tough,” Ryan said. “They hit the ball well and they had good discipline at the plate.”
Benning launched her second home run of the game in the sixth — and the fourth in the last two games of her remarkable career — but it was not enough as the Ponies went down in order in the seventh.
The last four batters in Stillwater’s lineup was held hitless in 10 at bats.
“There were some highs and lows, but we definitely thought our offense was going to come alive,” Ryan said. “The strongest part of our lineup did well for the most part, but the reason we’ve scored so many runs this year is because our full lineup has been so tough.”
At least partially due to an injury to its top pitcher, Forest Lake brought seventh-grader Avery Muellner in to pitch after Benning’s home run in the first inning. Unfazed by the moment, limited the Ponies to six hits and did not walk a batter in seven innings. She wasn’t even on the varsity roster prior to sections, but she also finished with seven strikeouts.
“We knew that their senior was hurt going in and they had ninth grade pitcher and when they pulled her right after (Benning’s home run),” Ryan said. “I think we might have forgot about the strike zone a little bit and think let’s just go pound the ball. I think we could have stayed more disciplined, but the mentality switched.
“She had good movement. It was moving up and moving out, she had a curve and a rise. She was certainly better than I anticipated a seventh-grader being and we just got away from focusing on the strike zone a little bit.”
After replacing Benning to start the fifth inning, Keira Murphy also pitched well while limiting the Rangers to two runs on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“Keira came in and pitched well,” Ryan said.
Several of these players contributed to the team’s state championship in 2018 and runner-up finish in 2019. It also created high expectations that has followed the Ponies all season.
“It was difficult in the section as well, but I think we handled it positively,” Ryan said. “It definitely is difficult, but it’s also the position you want to be in because you’re striving to be great. It isn’t easy to carry those high expectations, but we did a good job for almost all of our games, but it was just this one game and it happened to be at the wrong time. Overall, we handled the pressure real well. Even before the season started we were ranked No. 1 and had that target on our back the entire time.”
Even after winning the program’s first conference championship in nearly two decades and cruising to the section title with four straight victories, the Ponies were hoping to check that final box on their wish list.
“For the end of the season as a whole, I’m really proud of everything,” Ryan said. “We had two seniors with Benning and Wohlers and the way they led this team and this program is something that I’m extremely proud of. I thought they did a great job of communicating and leading by example. Their vocal leadership really left a legacy that future leaders of our program will continue to think about they did and follow in their footsteps. That leadership was just outstanding this year.”
• Wohlers was selected to play in the Minnesota Softball All-Star Series on Thursday, June 17, also at Caswell Park.
Forest Lake 2 0 3 1 0 2 0 — 8 8 0
Stillwater 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 5 7 1
WP: Avery Muellner 7-ip, 6-h, 3-r, 3-er, 0-bb, 7-so
LP: Allison Benning 4-ip, 5-h, 6-r, 4-er, 1-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: FL, Logan Anderson 2x3 (HR, RBI), Bailey Thomas 1x2, Bethany Weiss 2x4 (RBI), Megan Wolff 2x3 (2B, 2RBI) and Hailey Pitzl 1x3 (2B, RBI); St, Allison Benning 2x3 (2 HR, 3RBI), Cat Smetana 2x3, Keira Murphy 1x3 and Morgan Wohlers 2x3 (2B, RBI).
