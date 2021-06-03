OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The two-time reigning section champion Stillwater softball team cruised to an 11-0 victory over Roseville in the opening round of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Tuesday, June 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
Senior Allison Benning struck out 10 and limited the Raiders to just one hit in the five-inning complete game. She received plenty of run support as the Ponies jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and belted out 12 hits in all.
“We scored early and Allison pitched really well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “We made a couple nice defensive plays, too, when we had opportunities.”
The Ponies (20-1) advanced to face fourth-seeded Tartan (14-5), a 6-3 quarterfinal winner over fifth-seeded Woodbury, in the semifinals on Thursday, June 3 at SAHS. The other winners bracket semifinal features No. 2 White Bear Lake (16-5) vs. No. 3 North St. Paul (14-5).
Stillwater scored two runs in the first inning against the winless Raiders (0-19) on a line-drive single up the middle from Cat Smetana, who finished with three hits and five RBIs. Smetana also singled home two runs during a five-run second inning as the Ponies built a seven-run cushion.
The Ponies tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Lily Grundner joined Smetana with three hits while Alexis Monty and Keira Murphy added two hits apiece.
Stillwater, which is No. 1 in the Class AAAA Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state rankings, also showed up in the latest USA Today/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings at No. 23.
Roseville 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1
Stillwater 2 5 0 4 x — 11 12 1
WP: Allison Benning 5-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 10-so
Leading hitters: Ros, Emily Wiltse 1x1; St, Morgan Wohlers 1x3 (RBI), Alexis Monty 2x3 (2B, 2 runs), Cat Smetana 3x3 (5RBI), Keira Murphy 2x3 (2B, 3RBI), Taylor Gray 1x2 (RBI) and Lily Grundner 3x3 (2B, RBI).
