WHITE BEAR LAKE — Just four days after handing White Bear Lake its only loss of the season, the Stillwater softball team was on the receiving end while dropping a 2-1 nail-biter to the Bears on Wednesday, April 27 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Bears scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to end Stillwater’s five-game winning streak. The loss created a three-way tie atop the Suburban East Conference standings with Stillwater (5-1 SEC, 5-1), White Bear Lake (5-1, 5-1) and Forest Lake (5-1, 5-1).
The Ponies defeated White Bear Lake 11-1 in five innings on Saturday, April 23, but it was a different story in the rematch.
Gaby LaFavor lined a solo homer in the top of the sixth to give Stillwater a 1-0 lead that it extended into the seventh. The Bears, however, put the lead-off runner on after a close play at first and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt put runners on first and third.
Keira Murphy recorded a strikeout, but hit the next batter to load the bases. With the infield and outfield playing in, Clara Griebel dropped a two-run single down the right-field line to plate the deciding runs.
“It was a fun game that was a battle,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “We’re talking about inches on a couple different plays. We are a very solid team and I just told them to hold their heads high because we battled all the way through. I was proud of our effort.”
The Ponies had a tougher time at the plate than on Saturday when they drove 11 hits and scored in bunches against the same pitcher. Chloe Barber limited Stillwater to just four hits the second time around.
“We would like to have hit a little bit more and we had a decent amount of strikeouts, too,” Ryan said. “We need to continue to work on hitting high-level pitching. She was good on Saturday, but she was great (on Wednesday).
“She had a few wild pitches and 3-2 counts, but we didn’t chase at all. (On Wednesday), we chased and weren’t quite as disciplined, but she also was better.”
Cat Smetana finished with two hits to lead the Ponies at the plate.
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 1
WB Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 0
WP: Chloe Barber 7-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 10-so
LP: Keira Murphy 6 1/3-ip, 5-h, 2-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 8-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 1x3 (HR, RBI), Cat Smetana 2x3, Alexis Monty 1x3; WBL, Clara Griebel 2x3 (2 RBI) and Anikka Olsen 2x3.
Stillwater 8, Mounds View 1
At Oak Park Heights, Gaby LaFavor, Lilly Grundner, Amber Scalia and Alexis Monty each supplied two hits to help propel the Ponies to an 8-1 conference victory over Mounds View on Tuesday, April 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
Keira Murphy allowed just two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in six shutout innings. The Mustangs (0-4 SEC, 0-4) finally broke through for its only run in the top of the seventh.
M. View 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 0
Stillwater 0 1 2 4 1 0 x — 8 10 2
WP: Keira Murphy 6-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 9-so
Leading hitters: St, Gaby LaFavor 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Maddie Johnson 1x2, Lilly Grundner 2x3, Amber Scalia 2x3 (RBI), Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI) and Addison Coffey 1x3.
Stillwater 11, WB Lake 1 (5 inn.)
At Oak Park Heights, Cat Smetana singled and homered to drive in four runs in leading the charge for Stillwater in an 11-1 victory over the Bears on Saturday, April 23 at SAHS.
The Ponies totaled 11 hits in all, with Gaby LaFavor and Addison Coffee joining Smetana with two hits apiece.
Stillwater led 4-0 before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
WB Lake 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 1
Stillwater 0 1 3 0 7 — 11 11 1
WP: Keira Murphy 5-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 6-so
LP: C. Barber 3-ip, 3-h, 4-r, 4-er, 2-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: WBL, J. Meyer 1x2 and A. Taylor 1x2; St, Alexis Monty 1x2, Gaby LaFavor 2x3 (2 RBI), Cat Smetana 2x3 (HR, 4 RBI), Keira Murphy 1x2 (RBI), Mikayla Koren 1x1 (RBI), Addison Coffey 2x3 (2B, RBI), Maddie Johnson 1x3 and Amber Scalia 1x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 11, Wood 0 (5 inn.)
At Oak Park Heights, Keira Murphy limted the Royals (3-2 SEC, 3-2) to just one hit in four shutout innings to help send Stillwater to an 11-0 victory in five innings on Friday, April 22 at SAHS.
Murphy allowed two walks and finished with six strikeouts. Anna Corbid preserved the shutout with a scoreless inning of relief.
Taylor Gray blasted a home run among her three hits and finished with three RBIs. Lilly Grundner singled twice as eight different Ponies collected at least one hit in the game.
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3
Stillwater 2 3 6 0 x — 11 11 0
WP: Keira Murphy 4-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 6-so
LP: Norah Levenhagen 2 2/3-ip, 9-h, 11-r, 2-er, 0-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Grachke 1x2; St, Gaby LaFavor 1x2 (2B, RBI), Cat Smetana 1x3 (RBI), Keira Murphy 1x3 (HR, 2 RBI), Taylor Gray 3x3 (HR, 3 RBI), Addison Coffey 1x1 (RBI), Lilly Grundner 2x2, Sarah Dollerschell 1x3 (2B, RBI) and Amber Scalia 1x3 (2B, RBI).
