OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After surviving hard-fought pitchers’ duels in its two previous games, Stillwater exploded for 18 hits while dispatching Cretin-Derham Hall 11-1 in five innings of their Suburban East Conference softball game on Wednesday, April 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the fourth straight victory for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 4-0), who join White Bear Lake (4-0, 4-0) as the only unbeaten conference teams two weeks into the season. Stillwater and White Bear Lake were tied 2-all in the season opener when that game was suspended until the scheduled resumption on May 3.
Allison Benning continued her strong start this season while allowing just one hit and an unearned run in five innings. The University of Oregon recruit has pitched all 34 innings for the Ponies this season and allowed just one earned run. Benning did not allow a walk and finished with four strikeouts against the Raiders (0-4, 0-4).
Cat Smetana unloaded three hits, including a double, while Alexis Monty, Benning and Keira Murphy added two hits apiece for the Ponies. Cretin-Derham Hall tried three pitchers, but the Ponies still scored at least one run in all five innings.
“We worked really hard since Saturday on hitting,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “The Elk River pitcher was really good, so we tip our hat to her, and the Forest Lake pitcher was pretty good, too. Both threw some pitches with upward spin like a curve and a rise ball, so we worked hard at hitting the ball down when it’s up and out. Our hitting was much better and I was proud of the way we adjusted to three different pitchers.”
Stillwater scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend its lead to 9-1 and tacked on another in the fifth before McKenna Johnson ended it with a would-be double with the bases loaded. Because of the margin, however, Johnson is only credited with a single and one RBI on the play after the 10-run rule was applied.
“I was proud of the way we stayed focused and finished the game in five innings,” Ryan said.
C-D Hall 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 1
Stillwater 2 2 1 4 2 — 11 18 0
WP: Allison Benning 5-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Alexis Monty 2x4 (2B), Allison Benning 2x3 (2B, HR), Cat Smetana 3x3 (2B) and Keira Murphy 2x3.
Stillwater 1, Elk River 0
At Oak Park Heights, two Division I recruits squared off as the Ponies met Elk River in a nonconference game on Saturday, April 17 at SAHS. Predictably, the game remained scoreless through five innings, but the Ponies scratched for a run in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the 1-0 victory.
“That was just a battle,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “I was proud of the way we played, especially after eight innings on Friday night, so we were tired. I was proud of the way we battled to stay in it on Saturday.”
Elk River’s Annie Volkers, an Illinois State recruit, allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter while striking out eight. Stillwater’s Maddie Johnson delivered a triple in the sixth and scored on a wild pitch to plate the only run of the game.
“Her rise kept us off balance and she could throw it for strikes,” Ryan said. “It was start low in the zone and move up.”
Benning was also in a groove for the Ponies, allowing just three hits and striking out five in the complete game.
“It was definitely a pitchers’ duel and both teams played strong defensively,” Ryan said.
Elk River 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 0 1 x — 1 3 0
WP: Allison Benning 7-ip, 3-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 5-so
LP: Annie Volkers 6-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 8-so
Leading hitters: St, Allison Benning 1x3, Maddie Johnson 1x2 (3B) and Alexis Monty 1x3.
Stillwater 3, F. Lake 2 (8 inn.)
At Oak Park Heights, freshman Addie Coffey delivered a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Ponies to a 3-2 conference victory over Forest Lake on Friday, April 23 at SAHS.
The teams were tied 1-all going into extra innings and the Rangers (3-1 SEC, 3-1) surged in front with a run in the top of the eighth.
Stillwater answered right back with a rally that stated with a one-out bunt single by Gabby LaFavor. Morgan Wohlers followed with a base hit before a ground-out by Lily Grundner moved the runners to second and third. The Rangers intentionally walked Keira Murphy — who’s RBI double in the fourth inning tied the game at 1-all — to load the bases. That set the stage for Coffey, who took two at bats earlier in a JV game before moving into the varsity dugout. She laced a pinch hit single to right that scored LaFavor and Wohlers.
It was one of just three hits for the Ponies against Megan Wolff, who allowed 10 hits and two walks but finished with eight strikeouts.
“Both Elk River and Forest Lake are good teams,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “Forest Lake has a solid team and they know how to run and field the ball and offensively, they’re pretty smart.”
Allison Benning allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven for the Ponies. Neither of the two runs charged to her were earned.
“We’re just looking to play our best every single day and trying to get better every day, whether it’s practice or a game,” Ryan said. “So far, that’s really working.”
Forest Lake 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 2 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 3 10 2
WP: Allison Benning 8-ip, 2-h, 2-r, 0-er, 3-bb, 7-so
LP: Megan Wolff 7 2/3-ip, 10-h, 3-r, 3-er, 2-bb, 8-so
