There was some anxiety on Wednesday at Stillwater Area High School — long before the soccer games even started.
More than five-and-a-half inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed the field on Tuesday, Oct. 20, pushing the Section 4AA semifinal games back one day and creating uncertainty about whether they could even be played on Wednesday.
“At first we didn’t think we were going to play because it was going slow with some dragging,” said SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel, whose day started at 5:30 a.m.
Michel and three members of the grounds crew tried various methods for removing the snow, or at least thinning it and allowing Mother Nature to do the rest.
“It didn’t melt the way we hoped,” Michel said. “It was doing the job, but it was just too slow and we couldn’t take the snow off fast enough. At 11:30, we looked at each other and said if we continue at this pace it isn’t going to work.”
Michel eventually called on a rival for some help.
“We tried to do it without any kind of plowing, but finally we gave in and said we needed help with this tool and White Bear Lake was kind enough to let use theirs,” a grateful Michel said. “White Bear Lake plowed theirs in the morning and it was ready to pick up by noon.”
The snow removal went much smoother once the turf-safe attachment arrived.
“When the right tool was there it took about three hours,” Michel said.
The field conditions were remarkably good for the games, which started with the boys contest at 5 p.m.
“It was a great job by the high school staff to get it ready,” Stillwater coach Jake Smothers said.
“It played well,” Michel said. “We’re really fortunate we didn’t have wind. It was a nice calm night.
“The other thing is that we’re fortunate we have such a good grounds crew and they work hard. They didn’t give up. They saw the mountain and got to the top.”
— Stuart Groskreutz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.