St. Anthony outscored St. Croix Preparatory Academy 41-33 in the second half to pull away for a 73-61 nonconference girls basketball victory on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at SCPA.

Ivy Lothenbach scored 20 points to lead the Lions (1-1), who also received 13 points from Kacy Sue Kittelsen and 10 from Avary White.

