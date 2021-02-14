Addison Metcalf delivers a game-high 32 points to help send St. Croix Preparatory Academy to a 72-67 nonconference boys basketball victory at Twin Cities Academy/Great River (4-3) on Friday, Feb. 5. Teige Lethert added 12 points for the Lions, who built a 45-26 halftime lead.
• Metcalf tossed in 25 points as the Lions (5-0 Skyline, 8-1) cruised to a 72-15 lead and routed winless Nova Classical Academy 102-32 in a Skyline Conference game on Monday, Feb. 8 at SCPA. Andrew Howard added 23 points for the 10th-ranked Lions, who also received a season-high 13 points from Eric Schultz.
Redhawks top SCPA girls
The SCPA girls basketball team was defeated Minnehaha Academy 93-31 in a nonconference match-up on Friday, Feb. at SCPA. Addi Mack scored 28 points to lead five Redhawks in double figures.
Ruthanna Doely finished with 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3 Skyline, 1-7).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.