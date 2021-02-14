Addison Metcalf delivers a game-high 32 points to help send St. Croix Preparatory Academy to a 72-67 nonconference boys basketball victory at Twin Cities Academy/Great River (4-3) on Friday, Feb. 5. Teige Lethert added 12 points for the Lions, who built a 45-26 halftime lead.

• Metcalf tossed in 25 points as the Lions (5-0 Skyline, 8-1) cruised to a 72-15 lead and routed winless Nova Classical Academy 102-32 in a Skyline Conference game on Monday, Feb. 8 at SCPA. Andrew Howard added 23 points for the 10th-ranked Lions, who also received a season-high 13 points from Eric Schultz.

Redhawks top SCPA girls

The SCPA girls basketball team was defeated Minnehaha Academy 93-31 in a nonconference match-up on Friday, Feb. at SCPA. Addi Mack scored 28 points to lead five Redhawks in double figures.

Ruthanna Doely finished with 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3 Skyline, 1-7).

