The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team cruised to a 79-42 Skyline Conference victory over New Life Academy on Tuesday, March 9 at SCPA. It was the 10th consecutive victory for the eighth-ranked Lions (11-0 Skyline, 16-1), who also locked up the conference championship with one regular season game remaining.
Addison Metcalf scored 21 points and Andrew Howard added 20 for SCPA, which also received 14 points from Teige Lethert.
Since moving from the MCAA Conference to the Skyline before the 2019-20 season, the Lions are undefeated in 25 league games.
• Metcalf poured in 28 points to lead four Lions in double figures during a 90-36 conference road victory over Cristo Rey Jesuit on Saturday, March 6.
• Howard supplied a game-high 25 points in SCPA’s 70-47 conference victory over St. Agnes on Thursday, March 4. Metcalf added 18 points and Lethert chipped in with 11 for the Lions, who close out the regular season by hosting Cristo Rey Jesuit on Thursday, March 11.
SCPA girls top Eagles
The SCPA girls basketball team won two of its three games last week, capped by a 55-46 Skyline Conference victory at New Life Academy on Tuesday, March 9.
Ruthanna Doely scored 19 points and Ivy Lothenbach added 12 for the Lions (5-6 Skyline, 7-10), who outscored the Eagles 36-26 in the second half.
• Emma Ylonen and Lothenbach each finished with 10 points, but the Lions were stopped by Cristo Rey Jesuit 51-33 in a conference road game on Saturday, March 6.
• Doely and Ylonen scored 17 points apiece to lead SCPA in a 60-52 Skyline victory over St. Agnes on Thursday, March 4.
