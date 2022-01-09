SCPA: Lions win MPA tourney The Gazette Jan 9, 2022 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team defeated the host Panthers 61-53 to claim the title in the four-team Mounds Park Academy Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.The Lions outscored MPA 37-26 in the second half to overcome a three-point deficit at the break.Lauryn Schutz scored a team-high 15 points while Avary White added 14 points for the Lions.Audrey Jakway (31) and Nora Pederson (20) combined to score 51 of the 53 points scored by the Panthers (4-2).Charlotte Peterson delivers 17 points to lead four Lions in double figures in a 74-50 victory over St. Paul Humboldt in the tournament semifinals on Dec. 28.• SCPA stormed out to a 41-11 lead at halftime of an eventual 66-24 nonconference home victory over St. Paul Academy on Jan. 4.Ruthanna Doely totaled 16 points to lead pace the Lions (1-1 Skyline, 7-3).Lions top SP HardingThe Lions jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead on the way to a 60-39 nonconference boys basketball victory over St. Paul Harding on Jan. 4.Peyton Gremmels finished with 10 points to lead a balanced attack for SCPA (1-1, 4-5).• SCPA also finished with a 1-1 record in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.The Lions opened with a 65-61 victory over Rochester Lourdes on Dec. 28, but fell to St. Croix Central 65-48 on Dec. 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scpa Lions Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Jan 7, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Jan 7, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.