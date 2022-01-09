The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team defeated the host Panthers 61-53 to claim the title in the four-team Mounds Park Academy Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

The Lions outscored MPA 37-26 in the second half to overcome a three-point deficit at the break.

Lauryn Schutz scored a team-high 15 points while Avary White added 14 points for the Lions.

Audrey Jakway (31) and Nora Pederson (20) combined to score 51 of the 53 points scored by the Panthers (4-2).

Charlotte Peterson delivers 17 points to lead four Lions in double figures in a 74-50 victory over St. Paul Humboldt in the tournament semifinals on Dec. 28.

• SCPA stormed out to a 41-11 lead at halftime of an eventual 66-24 nonconference home victory over St. Paul Academy on Jan. 4.

Ruthanna Doely totaled 16 points to lead pace the Lions (1-1 Skyline, 7-3).

Lions top SP Harding

The Lions jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead on the way to a 60-39 nonconference boys basketball victory over St. Paul Harding on Jan. 4.

Peyton Gremmels finished with 10 points to lead a balanced attack for SCPA (1-1, 4-5).

• SCPA also finished with a 1-1 record in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.

The Lions opened with a 65-61 victory over Rochester Lourdes on Dec. 28, but fell to St. Croix Central 65-48 on Dec. 29.

Tags

Load comments