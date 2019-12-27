The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team cruised to an 83-41 nonconference win over St. Paul Humboldt on Friday, Dec. 20 at SCPA.

Addison Metcalf led the fourth-ranked Lions (6-0) with 22 points and Daniel McCarrell added 17.

Humboldt tops SCPA girls

St. Paul Humboldt jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and held off SCPA 52-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 19 in St. Paul.

Ruthanna Doely scored a team-high 19 points and Emma Ylonen added 11 for the Lions (2-6).

