The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team cruised to an 83-41 nonconference win over St. Paul Humboldt on Friday, Dec. 20 at SCPA.
Addison Metcalf led the fourth-ranked Lions (6-0) with 22 points and Daniel McCarrell added 17.
Humboldt tops SCPA girls
St. Paul Humboldt jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and held off SCPA 52-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 19 in St. Paul.
Ruthanna Doely scored a team-high 19 points and Emma Ylonen added 11 for the Lions (2-6).
