The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball knocked off St. Paul Academy 72-39 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at SPA. It was the third straight victory for the Lions. Ivy Lothenbach delivered 20 points and Avary White added 18 for the SCPA (5-4 Skyline, 14-6).
Natalie Waibel scored 10 points to lead the Spartans (2-12), who are coached by former Stillwater Area High School coach Willie Taylor.
Lothenbach also poured in 28 points to lead the Lions to a 62-49 nonconference victory at Legacy Christian (9-10) on Feb. 4.
The Lions jumped out to a 40-24 halftime lead on the way to a 73-49 nonconference victory over United Christian Academy (8-9) on Feb. 2. Lothenbach finished with a game-high 30 points to lead SCPA, which also received 17 points from White.
Trinity upends SCPA boys
The SCPA boys basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 59-40 Skyline Conference setback to Trinity on Monday, Feb. 6 at SCPA. Benjamin Myers paced the Lions (5-5 Skyline, 7-12) with 14 points while Chase Hanson chipped in with 10.
Nathan Adbebe scored a game-high 22 points for the Tri Hawks (2-10, 5-14).
Christian Nelson totaled 23 points as the Lions defeated Minneapolis Roosevelt 73-47 in a nonconference game on Friday, Feb. 3 at SCPA.
