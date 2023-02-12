The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball knocked off St. Paul Academy 72-39 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at SPA. It was the third straight victory for the Lions. Ivy Lothenbach delivered 20 points and Avary White added 18 for the SCPA (5-4 Skyline, 14-6).

Natalie Waibel scored 10 points to lead the Spartans (2-12), who are coached by former Stillwater Area High School coach Willie Taylor.

Tags

Load comments