The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak while opening Skyline Conference play with a 53-31 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 7 over Trinity School at River Ridge.

Lauryn Schutz led all scorers with 16 points while Emma Ylonen added 14 for the Lions (1-0 Skyline, 3-6), who led by three points at halftime but outscored the Tri Hawks 33-13 in the second half. Ruthanna Doely also chipped in with 11 points for SCPA.

SCPA boys improve to 10-0

Addison Metcalf poured in 22 points to propel SCPA to a 59-31 boys basketball win over Trinity on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

It was the Skyline Conference opener for the Lions (1-0 Skyline, 10-0), who are fifth in the Class AA state rankings. Zach Doely added 12 points for SCPA, which stormed out to a 44-15 halftime lead.

• Metcalf and Doely scored 18 points apiece to lead five Lions in double figures during an 88-60 nonconference victory over Spectrum on Friday, Jan. 3 at SCPA. Teige Lethert chipped in with 12 points and Daniel McCarrell added 11 for the Lions.

