Christian Nelson poured in a game-high 21 points to help lift the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team to a 61-58 Skyline Conference victory at St. Croix Lutheran in double overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Patrick Brown added 14 points and Cade Hanson chipped in with 11 for the Lions (5-4 Skyline, 6-10).
Matej Brugos finished with 17 points to lead the Crusaders (3-5, 8-8).
• The Lions also recorded a 63-52 conference win over St. Agnes (4-4, 9-7) on Jan. 27 at SCPA. Nelson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lions, who also received 12 points apiece from Hanson and Benjamin Myers.
Lions fall to Skyline Conference leader
Skyline Conference front-runner St. Croix Lutheran (7-0, 15-3) jumped out to a 44-22 halftime lead on the way to a 75-50 victory over SPCA on Jan. 31, ending a four-game winning streak for the Lions (5-4, 11-6). Ivy Lothenbach finished with 23 points and Avary White added 13 to lead the Lions, who entered the game with wins in eight of their previous nine games.
White delivered a game-high 22 points to propel the Lions to a 61-57 conference victory at St. Agnes on Jan. 27. Lothenbach added 12 points for SCPA.
Ma’Lon McCoy led St. Agnes (4-3, 12-4) with 11 points while teammates Catalina Lopez, Mary Karol Schmitz, Malani Sandifer and Sarah Clyde added 10 points apiece.
