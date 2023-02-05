Christian Nelson poured in a game-high 21 points to help lift the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team to a 61-58 Skyline Conference victory at St. Croix Lutheran in double overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Patrick Brown added 14 points and Cade Hanson chipped in with 11 for the Lions (5-4 Skyline, 6-10).

Matej Brugos finished with 17 points to lead the Crusaders (3-5, 8-8).

