The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team reeled off its seventh consecutive victory with a 72-48 Skyline Conference road triumph over Concordia Academy on Monday, March 1. Andrew Howard finished with 22 points to lead the Lions (8-0 Skyline, 13-1), who are ranked eighth in Class AA. Addison Metcalf chipped in with 13 points and Peyton Gremmels added 10 for SCPA, which jumped out to a 46-11 halftime lead.

AJ Greene of Concordia Academy (2-7, 3-12) led all scorers with 24 points.

• Metcalf pours in a game-high 27 points to propel the Lions to a 71-45 conference victory at Maranatha Christian Academy (7-2, 9-5) on Thursday, Feb. 25. Howard contributed 18 points and Teige Lethert added 10 for SCPA.

SCPA girls drop two

After having its four-game winning streak snapped by Maranatha, the SCPA girls basketball team falls to Concordia Academy 84-35 in a Skyline Conference game on Monday, March 1 at SCPA. Grace Landvik tosses in 38 points to lead the league-leading Beacons (8-0, 12-1), who are ranked No. 7 in Class AA. Ruthanna Doely totals 17 points to lead the Lions (3-5, 5-9).

• Kayla Griffin hits seven 3-pointers and finishes with 38 points as Maranatha cruises to a 79-47 conference victory over the Lions on Thursday, Feb. 25 at SCPA. Emma Ylonen led the Lions with 12 points.

