The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team reeled off its seventh consecutive victory with a 72-48 Skyline Conference road triumph over Concordia Academy on Monday, March 1. Andrew Howard finished with 22 points to lead the Lions (8-0 Skyline, 13-1), who are ranked eighth in Class AA. Addison Metcalf chipped in with 13 points and Peyton Gremmels added 10 for SCPA, which jumped out to a 46-11 halftime lead.
AJ Greene of Concordia Academy (2-7, 3-12) led all scorers with 24 points.
• Metcalf pours in a game-high 27 points to propel the Lions to a 71-45 conference victory at Maranatha Christian Academy (7-2, 9-5) on Thursday, Feb. 25. Howard contributed 18 points and Teige Lethert added 10 for SCPA.
SCPA girls drop two
After having its four-game winning streak snapped by Maranatha, the SCPA girls basketball team falls to Concordia Academy 84-35 in a Skyline Conference game on Monday, March 1 at SCPA. Grace Landvik tosses in 38 points to lead the league-leading Beacons (8-0, 12-1), who are ranked No. 7 in Class AA. Ruthanna Doely totals 17 points to lead the Lions (3-5, 5-9).
• Kayla Griffin hits seven 3-pointers and finishes with 38 points as Maranatha cruises to a 79-47 conference victory over the Lions on Thursday, Feb. 25 at SCPA. Emma Ylonen led the Lions with 12 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.