Daniel McCarrell and Addison Metcalf combined for 47 points to help lead the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team to a 78-74 victory over Rochester Century in the championship game of the Rotary Clubs Bracket of the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

Metcalf led all scorers with 24 points and McCarrell followed with 23 for the Lions (8-0), who are ranked fourth in Class AA.

Zach Doely contributed 15 points for SCPA, which trailed 34-31 at halftime.

SCPA 74, Stewartville 61

Metcalf supplied 23 points to help lift SCPA to a 74-61 victory over Stewartville in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 27.

Stewartville’s Will Tschetter made five 3-pointers and finished with 38 points to lead the Tigers.

