Daniel McCarrell and Addison Metcalf combined for 47 points to help lead the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team to a 78-74 victory over Rochester Century in the championship game of the Rotary Clubs Bracket of the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Metcalf led all scorers with 24 points and McCarrell followed with 23 for the Lions (8-0), who are ranked fourth in Class AA.
Zach Doely contributed 15 points for SCPA, which trailed 34-31 at halftime.
SCPA 74, Stewartville 61
Metcalf supplied 23 points to help lift SCPA to a 74-61 victory over Stewartville in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 27.
Stewartville’s Will Tschetter made five 3-pointers and finished with 38 points to lead the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.