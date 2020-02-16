One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in Class AA, the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys pulled away for a 77-60 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory over Maranatha on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at SCPA. It was the 21st straight victory for the fourth-ranked Lions (11-0 Skyline, 21-0), who locked up at least a share of the conference title with three league games remaining.
Zach Doely poured in a game-high 26 points to lead SCPA, which separated itself in the second half after leading 35-33 at the intermission.
Maciah Harut led the Mustangs (8-3, 12-9) with 20 points.
• Doely and Daniel McCarrell each supplied 24 points as the Lions cruised to a 96-72 conference win over New Life Academy (3-8, 6-15) on Feb. 7. Addison Metcalf added 21 points for the Lions.
St. Croix Prep girls fall short
The SCPA girls basketball team fell to Maranatha 73-37 in a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Ruthanna Doely totaled 17 points to lead the Lions (2-7, 4-17), who also received eight points from Lauryn Schutz.
• Doely led the Lions with 13 points and Schutz added 10 in SCPA’s 52-39 nonconference loss against St. Paul Academy (11-12) on Saturday, Feb. 8.
• Charlotte Peterson and Emma Ylonen each provided 11 points for the Lions in a 58-47 conference setback at New Life Academy on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Carly Hager scored a game-high 19 points to lead three Eagles (4-5, 12-8) in double figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.