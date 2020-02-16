One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in Class AA, the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys pulled away for a 77-60 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory over Maranatha on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at SCPA. It was the 21st straight victory for the fourth-ranked Lions (11-0 Skyline, 21-0), who locked up at least a share of the conference title with three league games remaining.

Zach Doely poured in a game-high 26 points to lead SCPA, which separated itself in the second half after leading 35-33 at the intermission.

Maciah Harut led the Mustangs (8-3, 12-9) with 20 points.

• Doely and Daniel McCarrell each supplied 24 points as the Lions cruised to a 96-72 conference win over New Life Academy (3-8, 6-15) on Feb. 7. Addison Metcalf added 21 points for the Lions.

St. Croix Prep girls fall short

The SCPA girls basketball team fell to Maranatha 73-37 in a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Ruthanna Doely totaled 17 points to lead the Lions (2-7, 4-17), who also received eight points from Lauryn Schutz.

• Doely led the Lions with 13 points and Schutz added 10 in SCPA’s 52-39 nonconference loss against St. Paul Academy (11-12) on Saturday, Feb. 8.

• Charlotte Peterson and Emma Ylonen each provided 11 points for the Lions in a 58-47 conference setback at New Life Academy on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Carly Hager scored a game-high 19 points to lead three Eagles (4-5, 12-8) in double figures.

