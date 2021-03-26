The top-seeded St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team advanced to the Section 4AA finals with a 69-41 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded St. Paul Humboldt on Tuesday, March 23 at SCPA. It was the 13th consecutive victory for the Lions (19-1), who were No. 8 in the final Class AA state rankings.
Teige Lethert scored 22 points to lead four Lions in double figures. Addison Metcalf added 17 points for SCPA, which stormed out to a 45-16 halftime lead.
The Lions, who received 25 points from Andrew Howard in a 93-55 quarterfinal victory over Hiawatha on Saturday, March 20, were scheduled to face second-seeded Twin Cities Academy/Great River Tigers in the section finals on Thursday, March 25 at SCPA. TCA/Great River defeated St. Paul Academy 76-59 in the other semifinal game.
SCPA girls fall in section semifinals
The SCPA girls basketball team was stopped by top-seeded Minnehaha Academy 89-23 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Tuesday, March 23. Ruthanna Doely finished with seven points to lead the Lions (8-12), who trailed 46-11 at halftime.
The Redhawks, who received a game-high 24 points from Addi Mack, advanced to face second-seeded Concordia Academy in the finals on March 25.
The fifth-seeded Lions upended fourth-seeded St. Agnes 54-50 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 20. Charlotte Peterson and Lauryn Schutz led SCPA with 12 points apiece and Emma Ylonen chipped in with 10 points.
It was the fourth time the teams have met this season, with St. Agnes winning two of the first three — including a 55-43 triumph in the regular season finale on March 11.
