The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team slipped past Cristo Rey Jesuit 61-58 in a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at SCPA. It was the second straight three-point victory for the Lions (4-7 Skyline, 6-17), who also edged St. Agnes on Feb. 13 to snap a four-game losing streak.
Emma Ylonen poured in 28 points to lead Lions against Cristo Rey (7-4, 13-12). Charlotte Peterson chipped in with 13 points and Ruthanna Doely added 12 for SCPA.
• Ylonen scored 13 points and Doely added 12 to help lift the Lions to a 37-34 conference victory over St. Agnes on Thursday, Feb. 13 at SCPA.
Brigid Boyle scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Aggies (4-7, 7-16).
Fourth-ranked SCPA boys stay unbeaten
The SCPA boys basketball team held off Cristo Rey Jesuit 94-84 in a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to extend its season-long winning streak to 23 games, improving to 13-0 in league play.
The fourth-ranked Lions (23-0) already wrapped up sole possession of the conference title with a victory over St. Agnes on Feb. 14.
Addison Metcalf led the way for SCPA with 22 points against the Pumas (9-4, 12-12) while Daniel McCarrell and Zach Doely added 20 points apiece.
Cristo Rey’s Erick Burgess led all scorers with 26 points.
• McCarrell tossed in 19 points and Metcalf finished with 12 to lead the Lions to a comfortable 71-36 victory over St. Agnes on Valentine’s Day. Ten different players scored at least two points for SCPA, which stormed out to a 50-21 halftime lead.
The Lions close out their conference schedule by hosting Concordia Academy on Feb. 21 and then face Hudson (Feb. 25) and St. Paul Harding (Feb. 28) in nonconference games.
