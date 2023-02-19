Afton losing to the Pumas by two points earlier this season, the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team defeated Cristo Rey Jesuit 53-45 in a Skyline Conference contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at SCPA. Patrick Brown delivered a game-high 16 points to pace the Lions (6-6 Skyline, 8-13), who also received nine points from Cade Hanson.

Patrick Akoussan scored 15 points to lead Cristo Rey (2-11, 5-15).

