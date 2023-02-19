Afton losing to the Pumas by two points earlier this season, the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team defeated Cristo Rey Jesuit 53-45 in a Skyline Conference contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at SCPA. Patrick Brown delivered a game-high 16 points to pace the Lions (6-6 Skyline, 8-13), who also received nine points from Cade Hanson.
Patrick Akoussan scored 15 points to lead Cristo Rey (2-11, 5-15).
• Concordia Academy stormed past the Lions for an 86-70 conference victory on Feb. 10 at Concordia Academy. Benjamin Myers finished with 19 points for the Lions, who also received 15 points from Chase Hanson and 12 from Christian Nelson. Alfonzo Green scored 30 points for the Beacons (10-3, 14-8).
Lothenbach scores 46 to propel SCPA girls
Ivy Lothenbach exploded for 46 points to send the SCPA girls basketball team to a 78-31 Skyline Conference road victory over Cristo Rey Jesuit (0-12, 5-17) on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Kylie Battle added 13 points for the Lions (7-4, 16-7).
• Olivia Wren scored 23 points to lead five Teddies (22-2) in doubles figures of a 71-41 nonconference victory over the Lions on Feb. 13 at SCPA. Lothenbach scored 13 points to lead the Lions, who trailed by just five at halftime before getting outscored 37-12 in the second half.
