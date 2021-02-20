The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team ended a five-game losing streak and collected back-to-back victories while knocking off New Life Academy and Cristo Rey Jesuit in recent Skyline Conference games.
The Lions (3-3 Skyline, 3-7) received 16 points from Ruthanna Doely and 13 points from Ivy Lothenbach in a 56-51 win over Cristo Rey Jersuit (1-5, 3-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at SCPA.
• SCPA overtook New Life Academy for a 57-54 victory at home on Thursday, Feb. 11. Lauryn Schutz paced the Lions with a game-high 17 points while Doely and Emma Ylonen added 12 and 11 points.
Megan Salgado led the Eagles (3-3, 5-6) with 12 points.
Lions top New Life Academy
The 10th-ranked SCPA boys basketball team remained unbeaten in Skyline Conference play with a 93-44 road victory over New Life Academy on Feb. 11.
Addison Metcalf poured in 30 points and Andrew Howard added 24 to lead the Lions (6-0 Skyline, 9-1), who jumped out to a 60-30 halftime lead. Teige Lethert also finished with 15 points.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Eagles (2-4, 4-7).
• The Lions were scheduled to face Cristo Rey Jesuit (3-2, 5-5) in a conference game on Feb. 16, but that game was postponed.
