The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 95-84 nonconference victory on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet School.
Addison Metcalf poured in 34 points to lead the Lions, who also received 21 points apiece from Zach Doely and Daniel McCarrell.
• The Lions built a nine-point halftime lead and held off White Bear Lake 56-53 in a nonconference game on Friday, Dec. 6 at SCPA. McCarrell supplied a team-high 29 points for the Lions.
Lions upend Legacy Christian
The SCPA girls basketball team collected its first win of the season with a 47-23 triumph over Legacy Christian Academy on Friday, Dec. 6. Ruthanna Doely delivered 18 points to pace the Lions (1-3) while Lauryn Schutz chipped in with 15 points.
• Mounds Park Academy outscored the Lions 29-23 in the second half to pull out a 55-50 nonconference win on Dec. 7 at MPA. Emma Ylonen led the Lions with 17 points while Doely added 13.
• Doely led all scorers with 22 points, but Blake jumped out to a 36-13 halftime lead and pulled away for a 70-29 nonconference victory over the Lions on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
