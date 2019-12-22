The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team surged to a 70-58 victory over Minneapolis North in a nonconference game on Friday, Dec. 13 at SCPA.
The Lions (5-0) outscored North 37-20 in the second half after trailing by five points the break. The Polars (3-2) were No. 4 in the Class AA state rankings.
Addison Metcalf delivered 16 points to lead the Lions, who also received 14 points apiece from Daniel McCarrell and Zach Doely.
North’s Davon Townley led all scorers with 19 points.
• SCPA also pulled away for a 71-59 road victory over St. Paul Central in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
McCarrell poured in 22 points to lead the Lions, who also received 16 points from Doely and 14 from Metcalf.
Lions top Hope Academy
In girls basketball, SCPA featured four players who scored in double figures while posting a 62-39 nonconference home victory over Hope Academy on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Lauryn Schultz paced the Lions with 18 points while Ruthanna Doely finished with 17. Emma Ylonen added 14 points and Charlotte Peterson chipped in with 10.
• Ruthanna Doely supplied 16 points, but the Lions could not keep pace with Fridley in a 68-31 nonconference loss at SCPA on Saturday, Dec. 14.
• Ylonen and Doely each scored nine points for SCPA in a 71-38 setback against North Branch on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at SCPA.
