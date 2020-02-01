The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team has opened up a two-game lead in the Skyline Conference standings following victories over Concordia Academy and Cristo Rey Jesuit.

The fifth-ranked Lions (7-0 Skyline, 17-0) pulled away for a 76-56 victory over Cristo Rey Jesuit (5-2, 8-9) on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at SCPA. Daniel McCarrell led the Lions with 27 points and Addison Metcalf finished with 24 to help SCPA to its 17th consecutive victory.

• SCPA outscored the Beacons 39-20 in the second half on the way to an 80-56 conference victory on Friday, Jan. 24 at Concordia Academy. McCarrell led all scorers with 22 points.

AJ Greene finished with 17 points to lead Concordia Academy (5-2, 12-5).

Lions fall to Skyline front-runners

The SCPA girls basketball team dropped consecutive Skyline Conference games against league front-runners Concordia Academy and Cristo Rey Jesuit.

The Lions (1-5 Skyline, 3-13) fell to Cristo Rey 56-26 on Jan. 28. Ruthanna Doely led SCPA with 10 points against the Pumas (5-1, 11-8).

• Charlotte Peterson scored 12 points for SCPA in its 77-31 home loss against league leader Concordia Academy (6-0, 8-8) on Thursday, Jan. 23.

