The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team was stopped by top-seeded Minnehaha Academy 108-31 in the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Tuesday, March 8 at Minnehaha Academy.
Angel Hill scored 18 points to lead six Redhawks in double figures. Minnehaha Academy (23-5), which built a 71-13 halftime lead, advances to face St. Croix Lutheran (25-2) in the section finals on Friday, March 11.
Lauryn Schutz finished with 10 points to lead the Lions (15-13), who trailed 71-13 at halftime.
• The Lions advanced to the semifinals with a 58-52 quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded St. Paul Humboldt on Saturday, March 5. Ivy Lothenbach scored 17 points to lead three Lions in double figures. Schutz contributed 14 points and Avary White added 13 for the Lions, who outscored Humboldt 29-24 in the second half to pull away.
SCPA drops final regular season game
Peyton Gremmels scored a team-high 13 points, but the Lions fell to Chisago Lakes 60-53 in a nonconference boys basketball game to close out the regular season on Friday, March 4 at SCPA.
Bjorn Benson added nine points for the Lions (9-6 Skyline, 14-12), who received the No. 2 seed for the Section 4AA tournament. SCPA is scheduled to face either seventh-seeded Twin Cities Academy/Great River (10-13) or 10th-seeded Lakes International Language Academy (7-16) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 12.
