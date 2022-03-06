SCPA: Lions fall short in final regular season game The Gazette Mar 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team fell to United Christian Academy 60-41 in a nonconference road game on Friday, Feb. 25.The Lions (6-7 Skyline, 14-12) received the No. 4 seed in Section 4AA and will host a quarterfinal game against an opponent to be determined on Saturday, March 5.Lions finish third in SkylinePeyton Gremmels scored a game-high 16 points to help lift the SCPA boys to a 64-40 nonconference victory over Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR on Tuesday, March 1 at SCPA.Patrick Brown netted 13 points and Christian Nelson added 11 for the Lions, who close out the regular season by hosting Chisago Lakes in a nonconference game on March 4.• Gremmels led all scorers with 23 points as the Lions cruised to a 77-42 conference victory over Nova Classical Academy (0-9, 6-19) on Friday, Feb. 25 at SCPA.Erich Schultz added 11 points for the Lions (9-6 Skyline, 14-11), who finished third in the Skyline behind New Life Academy (14-1, 23-3) and Maranatha (13-1, 19-5). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scpa Lions Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Mar 4, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Mar 4, 2022 0
