The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team fell to United Christian Academy 60-41 in a nonconference road game on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Lions (6-7 Skyline, 14-12) received the No. 4 seed in Section 4AA and will host a quarterfinal game against an opponent to be determined on Saturday, March 5.

Lions finish third in Skyline

Peyton Gremmels scored a game-high 16 points to help lift the SCPA boys to a 64-40 nonconference victory over Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR on Tuesday, March 1 at SCPA.

Patrick Brown netted 13 points and Christian Nelson added 11 for the Lions, who close out the regular season by hosting Chisago Lakes in a nonconference game on March 4.

• Gremmels led all scorers with 23 points as the Lions cruised to a 77-42 conference victory over Nova Classical Academy (0-9, 6-19) on Friday, Feb. 25 at SCPA.

Erich Schultz added 11 points for the Lions (9-6 Skyline, 14-11), who finished third in the Skyline behind New Life Academy (14-1, 23-3) and Maranatha (13-1, 19-5).

