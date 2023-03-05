The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team fell to New Life Academy 92-51 in a Skyline Conference contest on Wednesday, March 1 at SCPA.

It was the third loss in a row for the Lions (6-8 Skyline, 8-16), who close out the regular season with nonconference games against Hill-Murray and Nova Classical on March 3 and 4.

