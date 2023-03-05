The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team fell to New Life Academy 92-51 in a Skyline Conference contest on Wednesday, March 1 at SCPA.
It was the third loss in a row for the Lions (6-8 Skyline, 8-16), who close out the regular season with nonconference games against Hill-Murray and Nova Classical on March 3 and 4.
Five different players scored in double figures for the Eagles (12-3, 20-5), who locked up second place in the conference standings behind Maranatha (15-0, 22-3).
Chase Hanson led the Lions with 16 points while Patrick Brown wasn’t far behind with 14 points.
• Patrick Rowe poured in 32 points as Chisago Lakes (10-15) pulled away for an 83-60 nonconference victory over the Lions on Feb. 28. Chase Hanson led the Lions with 12 points while William Weeldreyer added 11 points.
SCPA girls seeded fifth
The SCPA girls basketball team (18-8) received the No. 5 seed in the Section 4AA tournament and will host 12th-seeded St. Paul Academy (4-15) in a second-round game on Thursday, March 2.
St. Paul Academy advanced with 58-50 victory over Math & Science Academy (9-12) in an opening round contest on Feb. 28.
The Lions defeated St. Paul Academy 72-39 on Feb. 7. The winner of this match-up will travel to fourth-seeded Mounds Park Academy (17-6) for the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4.
The semifinals will take place on March 7 and the finals are scheduled for March 10 at Anoka-Ramsey College.
St. Croix Lutheran (22-3), Minnehaha Academy () and Minneapolis Roosevelt (24-3) received the top three seeds in the section.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.