The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team extending its season-long winning streak to 19 with a pair of comfortable Skyline Conference road victories.

The Lions received 13 points from Daniel McCarrell in a 65-23 victory over Nova Classical on Tuesday, Feb. 4. SCPA (9-0 Skyline, 19-0) stormed out to a 44-13 halftime lead over the Knights (0-9, 4-14).

• SCPA also cruised to a 66-25 conference victory over Trinity School at River Ridge (1-9, 3-15) on Thursday, Jan. 30

Lions top Trinity

The SCPA girls basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 51-24 Skyline victory over Trinity School at River Ridge on Friday, Jan. 31. Ruthanna Doely poured in 21 points to lead the Lions (2-5, 4-14), who also received 11 points from Charlotte Peterson.

Kiki Willard led the Tri Hawks (0-7, 1-17) with eight points.

• St. Paul Central (10-8) outscored the Lions 39-16 in the second half on the way to a 76-37 nonconference victory on Monday, Feb. 3 at SCPA. Peterson led SCPA with 12 points while Lauryn Schutz chipped in with 11.

