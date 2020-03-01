The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team pulled away for a 70-50 Skyline Conference victory over Concordia Academy on Friday, Feb. 21 at SCPA.
It was the 24th consecutive victory this season for the Lions, who already wrapped up the conference title and will close out the regular season by hosting St. Paul Harding on Friday, Feb. 28.
The fourth-ranked Lions (14-0 Skyline, 24-0) were scheduled to face Hudson on Tuesday, Feb. 25, but that game was cancelled.
Addison Metcalf poured in 23 points to lead SCPA against the Beacons (9-5, 17-8) and Zach Doely chipped in with 17 points. The Lions jumped out to a 41-28 halftime lead.
Lions prevail in section opener
The 11th-seeded SCPA girls basketball team upended No. 14 seed Hiawatha Collegiate High School 51-15 in the opening round of the Section 4AA tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at SCPA.
The Lions (4-8 Skyline, 7-19) advance to faced sixth-seeded St. Paul Academy and Summit School in the second round on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Ruthanna Doely scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lions, who built a 33-5 halftime lead. Lauryn Schutz provided 12 points while Celia Witt scored 11 points and Charlotte Peterson added 10.
• SCPA closed out the regular season with a 77-37 Skyline Conference loss at Concordia Academy on Friday, Feb. 21.
Doely led the Lions with 17 points and Schutz chipped in with 11 points against the conference champion Beacons (12-0, 17-9). The Lions tied for fifth place in the conference standings.
• Schutz delivered a team-high 11 points while Emma Ylonen and Doely added nine points apiece as the Lions fell to Spectrum 71-43 in a nonconference road game on Thursday, Feb. 20.
