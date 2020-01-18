The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team continued its unbeaten season with Skyline Conference victories over New Life Academy and Nova Classical.

The fifth-ranked Lions (3-0 Skyline, 12-0) bolted out to a 55-16 halftime lead on the way to a 78-46 triumph over Nova Classical (0-3, 4-8) on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at SCPA. Sixteen players scored two points or more for the Lions, who received 11 points apiece from Teige Lethert and Andrew Howard.

• Addison Metcalf nets 19 points while Daniel McCarrell and Zach Doely add 18 each in SCPA’s 98-46 win at New Life Academy on Jan. 10.

Lions lose three in a row

Ruthanna Doely poured in a game-high 28 points, but the SCPA girls basketball fell short in a 62-51 nonconference loss to Minneapolis Roosevelt on Jan. 13 at SCPA. Emma Ylonen added 10 points for the Lions (1-1, 3-9).

• Ylonen led the Lions with eight points in a 61-24 nonconference loss at Visitation on Jan. 11.

• SCPA fell behind 36-16 at halftime of an eventual 56-40 Skyline Conference loss to New Life Academy on Thursday, Jan. 9 at SCPA. Doely finished with 13 points for the Lions while Ylonen chipped in with 10 points.

