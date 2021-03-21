The eighth-ranked St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team wrapped up a second straight undefeated season in the Skyline Conference with a 61-44 triumph over Cristo Rey Jesuit on Thursday, March 11 at SCPA.
Addison Metcalf supplied a game-high 22 points to lead the Lions (12-0 Skyline, 17-1), who stormed out to a 36-15 halftime lead. Andrew Howard scored 17 points and Teige Lethert added 10 for SCPA, which is undefeated in 26 conference games since joining the Skyline before the start of the 2019-20 season. The Lions have won 11 straight games since suffering their only loss of the season against sixth-ranked Blake on Feb. 2.
The Lions received the No. 1 seed in Section 4AA and will host the winner of No. 8 Concordia Academy vs. No. 9 Hiawatha Collegiate in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 20. The semifinals are slated for March 23 and the finals will take place on March 25, with all games hosted by the higher seed.
Lions fall to St. Agnes
The SCPA girls basketball team fell to St. Agnes 55-43 in its regular season finale. The Lions (5-7 Skyline, 7-11) led 22-20 at halftime, but were outscored 35-21 in the second half.
Lauryn Schutz led SCPA with 11 points while Ivy Lothenbach and Ruthanna Doely added nine points apiece.
SCPA was seeded No. 5 for the Section 4AA tournament and will travel to fourth-seeded St. Agnes (5-6, 7-10) for a quarterfinal game on Saturday, March 20. This will mark the fourth time these teams have faced off this season. St. Agnes also defeated the Lions 62-54 on Jan. 22, but the Lions answered with a 60-52 victory over the Aggies at SCPA on March 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.